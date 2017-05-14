Flipkart Big 10 sale Day 1: Top deals on Apple Watch, TVs and ACs

Flipkart Big 10 sale is now live, and will go on till May 18. Flipkart Big 10 sale is now live, and will go on till May 18.

Flipkart Big 10 sale is now live, and will go on till May 18. On the first day of Big 10 sale, the e-commerce platform is offering deals on ‘TV & Appliances’, ‘Fashion & Lifestyle’ as well as ‘Home & Furniture’ categories. The ‘Mobile & Tablets’ and ‘Electronics’ categories will open May 15.

Flipkart is offering 10 per cent instant discount to users who purchase using a HDFC bank credit card during the Big 10 sale. Separately, PhonePe users will get 30 per cent cashback on purchase.

Deals on appliances as well as TVs are pretty good on the first day of Flipkart’s Big 10 sale. Let us take a look at the top offers:

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 1 & 2 get Rs 5,000 off and now start at Rs 18,900. Apple Watch Series 1 (42mm aluminium case with black sport band) in space gray colour option can be bought at Rs 19,900. The device, which is originally priced at Rs 25,900, gets a discount of 23 per cent. The 38mm variant is available at Rs 18,900.

Apple Watch series 2 (42mm aluminium case with black sport band) in space gray colour option is up for grabs for Rs 29,900. It gets 14 per cent off. The 38mm option is available for Rs 27,900 during the sale.

Television

Panasonic 43-inch Full HD LED TV is available for Rs 27,999 as opposed to its original price of Rs 49,900. The TV gets 43 per cent off and Flipkart is offering free installation.

Sony Bravia 32-inch Full HD Smart LED TV can be bought at Rs 31,999 during Flipkart’s Big 10 sale. The TV is originally priced at Rs 36,900 and gets 13 per cent off.

Micromax 31.5-inch HD ready LED TV can now be brought at Rs 12,999.

Vu 32-inch HD ready LED TV is now available at Rs 12,499 on Flipkart. The device was originally launched at Rs 17,000. The e-commerce giant is offering free installation as well.

LG 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV, which comes at Rs 50,900 is now available for Rs 35,999.

Air-conditioner

Voltas 1.5 ton split AC in white colour option gets 39 per cent off and is now available at Rs 27,999.

Sansui 1.5 ton split AC in white colour variant is available at Rs 22,999. It gets 20 per cent off.

Carrier 1.2 ton split AC is available at Rs 28,999. The AC, which was originally priced at Rs 41,700, is available on no cost EMI offer.

