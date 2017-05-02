Fitbit’s upcoming smartwatch, earbuds revealed in leaked photos

Based on the image obtained by Yahoo Finance, the wearable appears to be a mash up of the current-generation Fitbit Blaze and the Pebble smartwatch. Based on the image obtained by Yahoo Finance, the wearable appears to be a mash up of the current-generation Fitbit Blaze and the Pebble smartwatch.

It seems as though Fitbit is finally ready to launch its first “proper” smartwatch to take on the Apple Watch. An image and a few specifications of the smartwatch have been leaked, giving a closer look into what will be Fitbit’s game plan of 2017. Yahoo Finance has managed to obtain a press shot, which appears to be of the upcoming smartwatch from Fitbit.

Based on the image obtained by Yahoo Finance, the wearable appears to be a mash up of the current-generation Fitbit Blaze and the Pebble smartwatch. The leaked image shows a watch with a square shape, which is similar to that of the Apple Watch Series 2. It will apparently sport a high-resolution colour display, built-in GPS, heart-rate monitor, the ability to make touchless payments, on-board storage for music and four days of battery life.

The smartwatch, codenamed “Higgs”, appears to be a bit retro and some employees in the company have even raised this an issue, an anonymous source told Yahoo Finance. Fitbit’s first “proper” smartwatch has been marred with controversies. The smartwatch has reportedly been encountered issues integrating third-party apps.

In addition, it has been said that the device is having problems with GPS due to improper placement of the antenna, which need to be redesigned. Moreover, there are concerns whether or not the watch would be waterproof when it launches. According to Yahoo Finance sources, the smartwatch ran into design issues and is now expected to hit the shelves much later. The watch should retail for $300 ( or approx Rs. 19,237) when it hits the market this fall.

The leaked photo shows a standard pair of Bluetooth earbuds, which might cost $150 ( or approx Rs. 9618). The leaked photo shows a standard pair of Bluetooth earbuds, which might cost $150 ( or approx Rs. 9618).

Other than the smartwatch, Fitbit is planning to bring a pair of Bluetooth earphones in the market. The wireless headset will come in two colours, but not much else is known about the device. The leaked photo shows a standard pair of Bluetooth earbuds, which might cost $150 ( or approx Rs. 9618).

Fitbit is currently the leader in the wearable segment, but it hasn’t managed to make a compelling smartwatch, rivaling the Apple Watch or Samsung Gear S3. We haven’t seen any new hardware from Fitbit ever since it acquired troubled Pebble last year; looks like the company is now to ready to unveil a new smartwatch that could redefine the smartwatch category.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd