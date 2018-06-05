Fitbit ships more than 1 million Versa smartwatches since launch

Fitbit Versa is available for a price starting at Rs 19,999 for the standard edition and Rs 21,999 for the Special Edition. Fitbit Versa is available for a price starting at Rs 19,999 for the standard edition and Rs 21,999 for the Special Edition.

Fitbit has shipped more than one million Versa units globally in the six weeks since the smartwatch went on sale in April this year. This is Fitbit’s latest smartwatch that aims to compete with Apple Watch and Samsung Gear S3 Frontier.

The company also shared some numbers from its new female health tracking system, which was launched in May. The feature was initially rolled out for iOS and Windows, but has since been expanded to Android. Over the first two weeks of availability, over 2.4 million users have used Fitbit’s new female health tracking feature. The company cited that 1.8 million users added at least one period to the calendar. More than 5,00,000 users have added two or more retrospective periods and nearly 7,00,000 users logged one or more symptoms. Along with these achievements, Fitbit said that more than 18,000 developers joined its developer community and over 900 apps and clock faces have been built until now.

Also Read- Fitbit Versa with 4 day battery life launched in India: Price, specifications

To recall, Fitbit Versa made its debut in India earlier this month. The smartwatch is available for a price starting at Rs 19,999 for the standard edition and Rs 21,999 for the Special Edition. The Fitbit Versa flaunts a modern design, advanced health and fitness features, battery life in excess of four days, and claims to be the lightest smartwatch from the company till date. It is powered by Fitbit OS 2.0 and comes in multiple straps and colours.

The smartwatch includes features like Quick Replies, which will allow users to respond to messages on the smartwatch itself and send up to five custom replies of 60 characters or less on messenger apps like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger etc. Further, the Versa in conjunction with the Fitbit app allows women to track their menstrual cycle and symptoms, making it easier to manage the same going ahead with the device getting more accurate as it gathers more fitness data.

The smartwatch also offers 24×7 PurePulse heart rate monitoring, personalised on-device workouts with Fitbit Coach, 50 meters water resistance, and 4GB storage onboard.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd