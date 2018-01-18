Fitbit Ionic smartwatch, Flyer wireless headphones and Aria 2 Smart Scale launched in India

Fitbit Ionic is priced at Rs 22,990, the Fitbit Flyer at Rs 9,990, and the Fitbit Aria 2 at Rs 9,990. Fitbit Ionic is priced at Rs 22,990, the Fitbit Flyer at Rs 9,990, and the Fitbit Aria 2 at Rs 9,990.

Fitbit has launched the Ionic smartwatch, alongside a pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones called Flyer and Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart Scale, in India. All these wearables will be made available in the market from major retailers across India, including Reliance Digital, Croma, Helios, and online platforms. Fitbit Ionic is priced at Rs 22,990, the Fitbit Flyer at Rs 9,990, and the Fitbit Aria 2 at Rs 9,990.

Fitbit Ionic has an aluminum build with interchangeable bands and comes with a number of fitness-focused features. For instance, it features water resistance up to 50 meters, built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, as well as on-wrist personal coaching through a new app called Fitbit Coach and music storage option for over 300 tracks. Other than a number of fitness features, the Fitbit Ionic include the standard functions such as sleep tracking and even keep a track on your cardio fitness level. The premium smartwatch promises to offer up to 5 days of battery life. Running on Fitbit OS, the smartwatch will offer various fitness and health apps. Fitbit Ionic competes with Apple’s Watch Series 3 and Samsung’s Gear S3.

Next up is a pair of wireless headphones, which can seamlessly connect to the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch through a Bluetooth connection. To be called the Fitbit Flyer, they come with a sweat proof design and even promises to deliver premium sound quality. The company claims the wireless headphones can deliver 6 hours of playback time on a single recharge.

Fitbit has also launched the Aria 2, the smart Wi-Fi scale with improved accuracy. The Aria 2 keeps a track on your weight, body fat percentage, BMI and lean mass. It can be easily setup through the phone’s Bluetooth connection. Fitbit Aria scale is claimed to offer a 1-year battery life.

