Fitbit Alta HR launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Fitbit Alta HR will available for pre-order on Amazon Rs 14,999 from March 15 to March 31. Fitbit Alta HR will available for pre-order on Amazon Rs 14,999 from March 15 to March 31.

Fitbit has announced the launch of its new fitness band – Alta HR – as well as new Sleep Stages and Sleep Insights technology. Fitbit Alta HR is claimed to be the world’s slimmest wrist-based, heart rate tracking device. It features PurePulse heart rate technology, automatic exercise recognition, sleep tracking and smart notifications. Fitbit Alta HR gives users up to seven days of battery life.

Sleep Stages helps in understanding a users’ sleep quality better by estimating the amount of time they spend in light, deep and REM sleep. The technology makes us of heart rate variability. Sleep Insights, on the other hand, uses Fitbit data to provide personalised guidance on how to improve sleep for better overall health.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

“Alta HR and these powerful new sleep features demonstrate our continued focus on evolving our innovative technology to deliver deeper, more actionable insights to help our users improve their health,” said James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit.

Fitbit Alta HR comes with PurePulse technology, previously seen on the Charge 2. PurePulse helps measure calorie burn better by providing statistics on non-step based exercise such as yoga and spinning. Users can see real-time heart zones on their wrist and exercise summaries in the Fitbit app.

Fitbit Alta HR show users resting heart rate on-device and trends in the Fitbit app, that helps them to compare it to their activity and determine how consistent exercise can improve heart health over time.

Fitbit Alta HR comes with PurePulse technology, previously seen on the Charge 2. Fitbit Alta HR comes with PurePulse technology, previously seen on the Charge 2.

The SmartTrack feature in Fitbit Alta HR records activities like walking, running, cycling, elliptical, sports and aerobic workouts in the Fitbit app, giving users their weekly exercise goals. Users can set reminders to stay active throughout the day.

Fitbit Alta HR users can make a call, text and see calendar notifications on their device to stay connected. The device allows users to connect with social fitness networks in the world through the new Community tab in the Fitbit app.

Fitbit Alta HR fitness tracker is available in classic black, blue gray, fuchsia and coral classic fitness wristband options as well as matching aluminum buckle. The special edition fitness tracker can be bought in soft pink classic band with 22k rose gold plated tracker and black classic band with matte gunmetal tracker.

The special edition fitness tracker can be bought in soft pink classic band with 22k rose gold plated tracker and black classic band with matte gunmetal tracker. The special edition fitness tracker can be bought in soft pink classic band with 22k rose gold plated tracker and black classic band with matte gunmetal tracker.

Fitbit has a luxe leather collection as well, which is available in brown, indigo and lavender colour options with matching buckle. The luxe stainless steel bracelet that can be worn with other jewelry. There’s designer collections from PUBLIC SCHOOL, and Simply Vera Vera Wang as well.

Fitbit Alta HR will available for pre-order on Amazon Rs 14,999 from March 15 to March 31. The device will be Amazon exclusive till from April 1 to April 15, post which it cab be bought from retailers such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Helios, Jumbo and Vijay Sales retail stores. The special edition Alta HR (in Gun Metal and Rose Gold) cost Rs 16,999. The classic fitness bands are rpiced at Rs 2,999 while luxe leather bands, and luxe metal bracelet can be bought at Rs 5,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively.

Sleep Stages and Sleep Insights will be available globally in Spring 2017. Sleep Stages will work with Alta HR, Blaze and Charge 2 devices via the Fitbit app on Android, iOS and Windows, as well as on Fitbit.com. Sleep Insights will be available with all Fitbit devices that track sleep via the Fitbit app.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd