FiiO launches F9 PRO Triple Driver IEM headphones at Rs 12,990

The F9 PRO Triple Drive IEM contains a dynamic driver & 2 balanced armatures on every channel. The F9 PRO Triple Drive IEM contains a dynamic driver & 2 balanced armatures on every channel.

FiiO has announced the launch of its F9 PRO Triple Drive in-ear monitor (IEM) headphones in India at Rs 12,990. Available offline at retail stores, these headphones can be purchased online through the FiiO website. The F9 PRO Triple Drive IEM contains a dynamic driver and two balanced armatures on every channel. The dynamic driver helps maintain lows, while the balanced armatures account for upper-mids and high tones. Built with a frequency range between 15 Hz and 40 kHz, these earphones have been certified as Hi-Res Audio capable.

FiiO has designed these headphones to weigh 3.6grams. Internal noise can be driven out by plastic lining on the F9 PRO’s shell, while maintaining strength and comfort. The ends of both channels have been colour coded for easy identification. While the end of the left channel has been coloured blue, the right channel’s end is red. Both channel ends also have a spiral texture, which helps removing and replacing cables. The cord of the earphones is 1.2m long, and the headphone plug is L-shaped.

Enabled with the MMCX connector, the FiiO F9 PRO also comes with 2.5mm balanced cable as well as the 3.5mm sigel-ended cable. The 2.5mm cable enables a richer sound experience, as the channel separation allows more attention to detail. Meanwhile, the 3.5mm cable comes with controls for volume adjustment, switching tracks and calls. This enables the earphone to command any audio device or smartphone.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd