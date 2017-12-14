FIIL wireless over-the-ear headphones launched at Rs 17,499

FIIL Wireless is over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones and includes noise cancellation, frequency response and adjustable sound profiles. FIIL Wireless is over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones and includes noise cancellation, frequency response and adjustable sound profiles.

FIIL, a Chinese manufacturer of audio accesssories, has announced the launch of FIIL Wireless Over-The-Ear headphones in India. The FIIL Wireless is over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones and includes noise cancellation, frequency response and adjustable sound profiles enabling users to fine-tune their music experience.

The outer cover of FIIL Wireless ear cups is an aluminium alloy and has a leather-covered foam ear pads. The headband on the headphones is made of plastic.

FIIL Wireless has provided capacitive controls to manage volume and track skipping on the right cup’s touch-sensitive surface. There is a micro USB charging port at the bottom of the left cup and an NFC antenna built into the left cup of the FIIL Wireless for easy Bluetooth pairing. The company is also giving users the option to connect the headphones to any smartphone with a dedicated 3.5mm jack.

FIIL Wireless supports a frequency range of 15 Hz to 22,000 kHz and is equipped with 40mm drivers within. They support the aptX and AAC codecs with added support for high-fidelity audio. FIIL wireless headphones boasts of up to 33 hours of playback with Active Noise Cancellation turned off, and closer to 27 hours with the feature turned on. FIIL also has a standalone mobile application available for Android and iOS devices called the “FIIL+” which allows users to manage the different user profiles.

FIIL Wireless headphone is available on Amazon and Paytm for Rs 17,499 in Red and Silver colour options. Users can also find in-ear style headphones from FIIL on Amazon.

