Fitbit Versa with 4 day battery life launched in India: Price, specifications

Fitbit Versa is a water-resistant smartwatch designed for both men and women. (Image credit: Fitbit) Fitbit Versa is a water-resistant smartwatch designed for both men and women. (Image credit: Fitbit)

Fitbit has launched the Versa, the company’s newest smartwatch that has an uncanny resemblance to the Apple Watch. The Versa is pitched as an affordable smartwatch with a touchscreen display and a premium design. Fitbit Versa will be made available in India in the second-quarter of 2018 from leading offline and e-commerce players at a price of Rs 19,999. The company is also offering a special version of the smartwatch for Rs 21,999.

The smartwatch will come in the following colours: black with a black aluminum case, gray with a silver aluminum case, and peach with a rose gold aluminum case. Band accessories will be priced between Rs 2499 and Rs 8999. The Versa is a low-cost version of the Ionic, which didn’t fare well in the market owing to its high price.

Designed for both men and women, the Versa looks different from the predecessor – the Ionic. Instead, the smartwatch has a ’rounded square’ design with soft edges. The case is made out of ultra-thin, anodized aluminum case that is slightly tapered and angled in its design to fit small or large wrists.

Fitbit Versa sports a 1.34-inch (300 x 300) LCD display and has three physical buttons on its sides. Otherwise, the smartwatch is relatively simple. There’s neither GPS nor a built-in SIM slot, like the Apple Watch Series 3. It has got all the features one should expect from a typical smartwatch from Fitbit, like 27 x7 heart rate tracking, 50-meter water resistance, onboard music storage, automatic sleep tracking, and Fitbit Pay – the company’s take on Apple Pay. Plus, there’s also support for quick replies on Android.

Fitbit is promising 4 days of battery life on a single charge. The Versa runs on Fitbit OS 2.0, the company’s preparatory operating system designed for its wearable lineup. Additionally, Fitbit has also introduced female health tracking to help women understand how their menstrual cycle connects to their overall health. Fitbit Versa is compatible with both iOS and Android platforms.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd