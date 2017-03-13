FastTrack makes its debut in the smart wearable segment with ‘Reflex’

FastTrack wanted to bring a wearable device for the youth that helps them get healthier by capturing their body data and motivating them to reach their fitness goals. ( Source: Press photo) FastTrack wanted to bring a wearable device for the youth that helps them get healthier by capturing their body data and motivating them to reach their fitness goals. ( Source: Press photo)

FastTrack known for its trendy, urban youth driven products is making its debut into the smart wearables segment. The company claims it has a wide range of interesting features. According to the company, FastTrack’s latest smart wearable titled ‘Reflex’ would allow the millenials to exhibit their passion while accessorizing.

Some of the features of the band include displaying incoming call notifications and texts, enables its wearer to keep track of their activity for the day, calories consumed and a memory storage that last 15 days to store exercise data. In addition to this, the wearable helps track sleep patterns and comes equipped with a sedentary reminder, which notifies users if they have been stationary for long intervals.

At the launch, Ayushman Chiranewala, Head of Marketing, Fastrack explains “With the development of sensors, smart watches and fitness trackers, we wanted to bring a wearable device for the youth that helps them get healthier by capturing their body data and motivating them to reach their fitness goals. At Fastrack, we have consistently endeavored to meet the ever-changing needs of the youth with offerings that aim to fulfill their growing aspirations- one of it being more health conscious. With Reflex, Fastrack aims to cater to the needs of multi-faceted, new-age millennial who desire the next step in the combination of quirky design and smart features.”

Fastrack Reflex has a 14 day battery life and also acts as a USB which charges within 60 minutes.

Also present at the launch was Somprabh Singh, Head of Design and Technology who mentioned “The Fastrack Reflex band was created with the youth in mind- to give them a seamless experience with our introduction into the wearable technology category. Based on insights derived, we have designed the product to cater to the needs of the today’s youth- a fashionable product that has a great battery life, can be charged easily and a price point that is relevant to the segment. Retailing at Rs 1995, the Fastrack Reflex has a 14 day battery life and does not require an external charger as the product itself acts as a USB and charges within 60 minutes. The product will have regular software updates that will help enhance the overall consumer experience. This is Fastrack’s first launch in this category and we look forward to creating many interesting products moving forward.”

The Reflex will hit the stores today and will be available in 3 unique pantone colors such as chic purple, distinctive black and dazzling blue. The Reflex wearable is compatible with iOS and Android.

