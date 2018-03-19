Facebook’s Oculus Go headset to launch at F8 conference in May

Facebook’s upcoming Oculus Go headset, which will be a standalone headset for virtual reality, will likely be unveiled at the company’s f8 developer conference which takes place on May 1. Facebook’s upcoming Oculus Go headset, which will be a standalone headset for virtual reality, will likely be unveiled at the company’s f8 developer conference which takes place on May 1.

Facebook’s upcoming Oculus Go headset, which will be a standalone headset for virtual reality, will likely be unveiled at the company’s f8 developer conference which takes place on May 1. Last year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had spoken about the Oculus Go headset launch for 2018, though he had not given an exact launch date. Now, a new report in Variety has more details on the upcoming product.

According to the report on Variety, which is quoting multiple sources familiar with the company’s plan, Oculus Go will be priced at $199 and it will go on sale in October. The software on this will be similar to the Samsung’s Gear VR headset, which is also powered by the Oculus experience and it will have apps like Hulu, Netflix, and HBO. But the key difference with the Gear VR is that the Oculus Go will have its own display and computing, unlike the former, which requires a smartphone to be inserted inside the headset to power the experience. Facebook had earlier said the headset would include its own integrated audio and display experience.

It also look like Facebook will have two variants of this Oculus Go headset: 32GB at $199 pricing and 64GB version with a higher pricing. It will also not “use any positional tracking technology,” unlike the larger Oculus Rift headsets. It should be noted that Facebook and Xiaomi had announced a partnership to manufacture Go headsets at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018, but the particular headset is yet to launch.

“I am more committed than ever to the future of virtual reality,” Zuckerberg had said at Oculus’ annual conference in October 2017. He had also called it the “the most accessible VR experience ever.” Facebook’s Oculus Go will also compete with Google’s $99 Daydream VR headset, which can be used via the Pixel and Pixel 2 phones. Google’s Daydream platform is supported on other Android phones as well like the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, Note 8, etc. However, the headset requires a phone to power the VR experience.

