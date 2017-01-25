Huawei Watch 2 with Android Wear 2.0 is coming for sure

Huawei’s second-generation watch will run Android Wear 2.0. (Image of Huawei Watch for representational purpose) Huawei’s second-generation watch will run Android Wear 2.0. (Image of Huawei Watch for representational purpose)

Huawei is upbeat about the future of smartwatches powered by Android Wear. The P9 maker has indicated the company will soon unveil its successor to the Huawei Watch in the market. On the sidelines of the Honor 6X launch in India, Allen Wang, Director, Product Center, Huawei India Business Group told Indianexpress.com, “You will see the new product very soon. I think in the coming one or two months we will see something new. Yes, it will be powered by Google’s Android Wear software.”

Huawei released the original Huawei Watch at IFA 2015, and since then nothing has been heard about its sequel. This left, many to believe that Huawei might instead be working with Samsung on a Tizen OS-based smarwatch. While there is no way to confirm whether Huawei has plans to bring a Tizen smartwatch in the near future, we’re now certain to see the second-generation Huawei Watch powered by Android Wear 2.0.

The unveiling of Huawei Watch 2 will take place in the next one or two months, and there’s a chance it will be showcased at the MWC show in Barcelona, which is towards the end of February. Wang, however, declined to comment on the exact release date for the second-generation Huawei Watch.

It won’t come as a surprise to see Huawei Watch 2 running Android Wear 2.0. There is no ambiguity on that front. Google pushed the Android Wear 2.0 release date to 2017, but now we know that it will arrive ‘early February’ and multiple reports indicate February 9 as the release date. Google and LG are expected to unveil the first batch of Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches on February 9.

There’s little evidence to confirm what the Huawei Watch 2 will look like, and whether it will gain LTE and calling support. Thinner design, more features and a long battery life will be crucial to ensure success of the next generation of smartwatches.

