This $15 stand turns your Apple Watch into a mini Macintosh

For all those Apple Watch users, there is a new must have product and it does not cost a bomb. The $15 silicone W3 Stand from Elago will turn your smartwatch into a miniature Macintosh bedside table while charging. This nifty little charging stand even comes with a floppy disk cut out, and will help you save space on having a separate bedside clock and your smartwatch charging dock. It is available for sale on Amazon.com and you can get it shipped to India as well.

The appeal of the dock will be obvious to long time Apple fans who have owned one of the first machines from the Cupertino giant. The watch is placed on the dock sideways and in its nightstand mode displays the time, day, date and alarm set timing. The cutout in the front of the dock makes it look like an old Apple monitor.

Elago W3 stand is made from scratch-free silicone to prevent any damage to the Apple Watch while placing it on or taking it out of the dock. The stand is compatible with both Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 (38mm and 42mm versions). The dock does not come with a charging cable, and requires WatchOS 2 or later to activate the nightstand mode of the watch when docked.

According to a reviewer (by the Jami) of the gadget on Amazon.com, the stand is a better fit for the 42mm Apple Watch as compared to the 38mm one. He gave the stand 5 stars for the ‘geek factor’ itself. The overall rating of the stand stands at 4.5 stars even with 443 reviews.

