Diwali 2017: Here is our pick of the best laptops under Rs 60,000

Asus Vivobook S510 should be one of the best laptops to gift someone under Rs 60,000. Looking at its design and technical offerings, it appears to be a perfect combination of both looks and performance. Asus Vivobook S510 should be one of the best laptops to gift someone under Rs 60,000. Looking at its design and technical offerings, it appears to be a perfect combination of both looks and performance.

Diwali is around the corner and there are a lot of consumer electronic products like smartphones, laptops, and more to buy this festive season. We have compiled a list of top five laptops that one can buy this Diwali under Rs 60,000, but specific to different consumer requirements like gaming, audio quality, entertainment consumption etc.

Asus Vivobook S510

This Diwali, Asus Vivobook S510 should be one of the best laptops to gift someone under Rs 60,000. Looking at its design and technical offerings, it appears to be a perfect combination of both looks and performance. It shows off a metal brushed finish alongside thin bezels, measuring 7.8 mm in thickness and weighing 1.7 kg. Inside is a whopping 16GB of RAM and Intel Core i7 CPU for graphic-heavy performance. Since it also houses Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics, it should also stand out to be a treat for gamers.

Asus Vivobook S510 Price: Rs 59,990

HP Pavilion x360

HP Pavilion x360 is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of backup and support HP fast charging. HP Pavilion x360 is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of backup and support HP fast charging.

This multi-touch convertible is a good buy at its price. It features a metal finish and comes two form factors: 11-inch and 14-inch. HP Pavilion x360 is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of backup and support HP fast charging. Plus, audio performance is more in line with HP Audio Boost for enhanced output using stereo speakers.

HP Pavilion x360 Price: Rs 55,290

Apple MacBook Air

Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN/A is a 13.3-inch laptop that runs on MacOS Sierra. Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN/A is a 13.3-inch laptop that runs on MacOS Sierra.

If you are a loyal Apple user, nothing will beat Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN/A this Diwali. It’s a 13.3-inch laptop that runs on MacOS Sierra. Powering it is a Intel Core i5 processor that works in tandem with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Amazon is offering 10 per cent cashback upon making the purchase using Amazon Pay balance as well as 10 per cent cashback with a purchase using SBI credit/debit cards. If you are used to Apple ecosystem, it should be enough to get the most of your daily computing done.

Apple MacBook Air Price: Rs 51,990

Dell Inspiron 5378

Dell’s new Inspiron 13 5378 is a 2-in-1 laptop that sports a 13.3-inch touch-enabled screen alongside a sleek, portable design and backlit keyboard. Dell’s new Inspiron 13 5378 is a 2-in-1 laptop that sports a 13.3-inch touch-enabled screen alongside a sleek, portable design and backlit keyboard.

Dell’s new Inspiron 13 5378 should be a perfect 2-in-1 laptop to buy this Diwali. It sports a 13.3-inch touch-enabled screen alongside a sleek, portable design and backlit keyboard. Interestingly, it also features an infrared camera for facial recognition. It comes pre-installed with Microsoft Office Home and Student. So, it can be a good choice for students. Paytm is offering a flat Rs 1,000 cashback to maximise Diwali excitement. Customers can also avail up to Rs 18,000 off on exchange.

Dell Inspiron 5378 Price: Rs 53,490

Lenovo IdeaPad 510

Lenovo IdeaPad 510 is powered Intel 7th-gen core i7 processor and runs on Windows 10 Home out of the box. Lenovo IdeaPad 510 is powered Intel 7th-gen core i7 processor and runs on Windows 10 Home out of the box.

This one comes equipped with stereo speakers that are certified by Harman Audio for top-notch sound output. So, it’s undoubtedly one of the best choices this Diwali if audio is what you are looking forward to in a sub-Rs 60,000 laptop. It’s powered Intel 7th-gen core i7 processor and runs on Windows 10 Home out of the box. It sports a 15.6-inch screen with 1,920 x 1,080 pixels Full HD resolution.

Lenovo IdeaPad 510 Price: Rs 58,530

Video of the day

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd