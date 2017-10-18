Diwali 2017: Here are six tech gifts you can pick for loved ones

Saregama Caravan is a radio set that looks like a transistor and doubles up as a Bluetooth speaker. It comes pre-loaded with 5,000 evergreen Hindi songs. Saregama Caravan is a radio set that looks like a transistor and doubles up as a Bluetooth speaker. It comes pre-loaded with 5,000 evergreen Hindi songs.

Diwali is never complete without gifts for most people. The festive season is one of the best times to spend money on gadgets thanks to deals and discounts offered online as well as offline. For those who have their smartphone and laptop departments sorted, splurging on other accessories like headphones, smart bands, etc will make more sense.

Ranging from fitness trackers to gaming keyboard, headphones and speakers, we’ve got you covered. Hindi retro music lovers can go for Saregama Carvaan, which has ‘Geetmala ki chhaon mein’, a journey of Bollywood songs from 1952 to 2000. Fitness freaks, on the other hand, can choose from Fitbit Alta HR or Apple Watch Series 3, which is on a more premium side.

Here’s our top pick of accessories to buy this Diwali:

Saregama Caravan

Saregama Caravan is a radio set that looks like a transistor and doubles up as a Bluetooth speaker. It comes pre-loaded with 5,000 evergreen Hindi songs along with vintage collection of Ameen Sayani’s Geetmala. People can listed to songs from R.D. Burman, Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Mohd Rafi and Mukesh.

In our review, we liked a feature that plays songs in a different sequence each time, recreating the old magic of listening to radio that came with a surprise element. The FM mode connects to the first available local FM channel, and allows for manually selecting the station of your choice.

Saregama Caravan Price in India: Rs.6,490 for Porcelain White colour option and Rs 6,990 for Electric Blue, Walnut Brown, Oakwood Brown or Charcoal Grey colour variants

Sennhieser Momentum In-Ear Wireless

Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear has a neckband design that might appeal to users across various sections from joggers to regular commuters.

The headband has been redesigned to make it rounder, which makes it more more comfortable.

In our review, we said that audio quality is great, and it pairs easily with any smartphones. There is no loss in sound quality and the controls are easy to master. It works really well for those who love vocal-heavy compositions.

Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear Wireless Price in India: Rs 14,990

UE Boom 2

UE Boom 2 is available in Cherrybomb, Phantom, GreenMachine, Tropical and BrainFreeze colour options.

UE Boom 2 is a portable, waterproof speaker that is compatible with iOS and Android. UE Boom 2 looks attractive an has a pretty good sound quality. Having a wireless range of 100-feet, the speaker comes with 15-hour long battery backup as well as tap control to skip songs.

The speaker is originally priced at Rs 15,995. However, it is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 11,995.

UE Boom 2 Price in India: Rs 15,995

Fitbit Alta HR

Fitbit Alta HR is one of the slimmest bands with a display.

It can track fitness, sleep, and offers real time heart rate monitoring, which makes it easier for people to keep a track on stress levels. Bands can be changed, which means users won't have to change the device itself because the strap has worn off. In our review, we said that the activity tracking on Fitbit Alta HR is pretty accurate.

Fitbit Alta HR Price in India: Rs 14,999

MapmyIndia DriveMate

MapmyIndia DriveMate is a GPS based vehicle-tracking, IoT (Internet of Things) device that offers real time information on user’s vehicle. This includes data including location, speed, battery condition, engine, route violations etc. It can even monitor driver behaviour that is supposed to help in minimising human errors and accidents.

Other features include alerts regarding vehicle servicing, pollution, insurance etc, anti-theft alerts. It can be used to find car’s last location and find directions to it.

MapmyIndia DriveMate Price in India: Rs 9,990

Xbox One S

It is 40 per cent smaller than the Xbox One and has a "robot white" colour scheme.

Xbox One S is an upgraded version of the original Xbox One. The company claims this is the the most compact Xbox ever. The home console supports 4K UHD video output as well as HDR (High Dynamic Range) for those with newer TV sets.

There’s an updated controller with a streamlined design, an improved range as well as Bluetooth support. Xbox One S lacks Kinect port on the back.

Xbox One S Price in India: Rs 29,990 for 500GB variant and Rs 34,990 for 1TB variant

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple watch Series 3 is powered by new duo-core processor, which is said to be 70 per cent more efficient that its predecessor.

The biggest change with Apple Watch Series 3 is the support for LTE or cellular connectivity built-in, which will lets users to make calls, send messages independent of an iPhone. Apple Watch Series 3 is swimproof, it runs watchOS 4, and the device works with third-party apps like WeChat.

The heart rate sensor has been enhanced to show data right on the watch face.

Apple Watch Series 3 Price in India: Rs 29,900 onward

