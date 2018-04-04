Dell XPS 15, XPS 15 2-in-1 now available, new Inspiron AIO series, S-series monitors launched

Dell XPS 15 packs the latest 6-core 8th Generation Intel Core processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics. Dell XPS 15 packs the latest 6-core 8th Generation Intel Core processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics.

Dell has announced the availability of XPS 15 and XPS 15 2-in-1 laptops. The company also announced a special edition version of Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 and six new S-series monitors. The systems run Windows 10 and are powered by Intel’s latest 8th gen core processors. Dell XPS 15 and XPS 15 2-in-1 were launched at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year.

Dell XPS 15: Price and availability

Dell XPS 15 packs the latest 6-core 8th Generation Intel Core processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics. The laptop sports an 15.6-inch UltraSharp 4K Ultra HD InfinityEdge touch display. Other features include Windows Hello log-in, fingerprint reader integrated into the power button, Thunderbolt 3 with four lanes of PCI Express and a HDMI 2.0 port. Dell XPS 15 will be available for pre-order on April 16 on Dell’s website in the US. Price starts at $999.99.

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1: Price and availability

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 has a 15-inch InfinityEdge 4K display and the laptop is 16 mm thin. Dell also launched a new brushed onyx color option for XPS 15 2-in-1 in addition to the original silver colour option. The onyx colour model will be available in select countries starting May 2018 on Dell’s website as well as BestBuy, and in select Best Buy stores. Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 is priced starting at $1,299.99.

“We pride ourselves on always bringing the latest innovation to consumers and iterating when new advancements are made available,” said Ray Wah, senior vice president and general manager, Dell Consumer and Small Business Product Group. “We couldn’t be more excited with the beautiful designs, cinematic experiences and enhanced performance our new consumer portfolio brings customers.”

Inspiron AIO Series and Inspiron Special Edition: Price and availability

Dell Inspiron new All-in-Ones (AIOs) series come with an improved design and multiple performance levels. The AIOs ship with features of Dell Cinema as well as Dell Mobile Connect software that enables wireless integration between the user’s Dell PC and smartphone. Dell has introduced new pop-up webcams as well that stay off until users switch them on.

Dell Inspiron 22 and 24 3000 AIOs feature up to 7th Gen Intel Core processors, up to 16GB of storage, DDR4 memory and optional NVIDA GeForce MX110 discrete graphics. The systems sport 21.5-inch or 23.8-inch FHD IPS wide-viewing angle monitor with an edge-to-edge display. The series will be available in glossy black and white options. They come with built-in stereo speakers featuring Dell CinemaSound, a keyboard and mouse, and CinemaStream. Inspiron 22 and 24 3000 AIOs will be available globally on Dell’s site starting at $399.99.

Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO pack up to Intel 8th Gen Core processors, up to 32GB DDR4 memory, optional NVIDIA GTX 1050, and Intel Optane Memory. It features a 23.8-inch InfinityEdge IPS display with antiglare and FHD resolution. Other features include log in with Windows Hello and optional IR-camera. Inspiron 24 5000 AIO will be available in China on April 17 on Dell’s site starting at $999.99.

The Inspiron 27 7000 AIO includes up to Intel 8th Gen Core processors, an optional NVIDIA GTX 1050 Graphics card and a 27-inch InfinityEdge display with up to 4K UHD resolution. It comes with support for video streaming and Windows Mixed Reality Ultra DDDR4 memory and a dual hard drive option, with up to 1TB HDD and 256GB PCle NVMe SSD. Inspiron 27 7000 AIO will be available in China on April 17 at $849.99.

Dell also announced a new version of Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 with an abyss black finish. It comes with Intel Core i7 processors, a 4K UHD touch screen, 16GB of DDR4 memory, NVIDIA MX130 discrete graphics and Dell Active Pen. The Inspiron 15 7000 supports Dell Cinema experience as well. Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 Special Edition will be available in the US on Dell and BestBuy website as well as Best Buy stores starting at $1,299.99.

Dell S-series Family Monitors: Price and availability

Dell’s new S Family Monitors come in 23-inch, 24-inch and 27-inch variations with an edge-to-edge display. The monitors are powered by dual 5W speakers and Waves MaxxAudio. The series come with ComfortView technology and built-in dual HDMI connectivity ports. Dell S Family Monitors will be available globally on Dell’s website at $209.99 (S2319H), $199.99 (S2319HN), $249.99 (S2419H), $239.99 (S2419HN), $329.99 (S2719H), and $319.99 (S2719HN).

