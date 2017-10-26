Dell XPS 15 launched in India at Rs 1,17,990: Here are all the features

Dell today announced the launch of the Dell XPS 15 laptop in India. Dell today announced the launch of the Dell XPS 15 laptop in India.

Dell announced the launch of its XPS 15 laptops in India on Thursday. The Dell XPS 15 has been priced at Rs 1,17,990 at Dell stores, both online and offline, Croma and Reliance Digital outlets.

The XPS 15 comes with Dell’s InfinityEdge FHD display on a 15.6-inch screen, with the display in a 14-inch form factor. The XPS 15 is backed by the 7th Generation Intel i7-7700HQ Quad-core processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 processor with 4GB GDDR5 graphics.

The chassis of the XPS 15 is cut from a single aluminium block, and the laptop weighs 1.8 kilograms in weight with 11-17 mm thickness. The XPS 15 battery is expected to last up to 19 hours and 30 minutes. Equipped with a backlit keyboard and touchpad, the XPS 15 offers a 170° viewing angle, and its palm rest is made from carbon fiber. This laptop supports stereo speaker, dual microphones and HD audio with Waves MaxxAudio Pro.

For connectivity, the XPS 15 sports a Thunderbolt 3 multi-use port capable for charging and multiple connections. The Thunderbolt port also supports up to two 4K displays. The XPS 15 is ENERGY STAR qualified for its power efficiency.

“We are thrilled to introduce the 15-inch device in Dell’s award-winning flagship XPS line for Indian PC users. The Dell XPS 15 offers a number of industry-firsts, making it the most anticipated 15-inch laptop in the world. The XPS family has long catered to the performance-hungry and style-conscious users, who are looking for both manageability as well as productivity on-the-go”, said Alen Joe Jose, Product Marketing Director, Consumer & Small Business, Dell.

Video of the day

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd