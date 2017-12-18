Dell XPS 13 with edge-to-edge display launched in India: Price, specs

Dell XPS 13 is a high-performance laptop with no bezel at all on the sides and top. Dell XPS 13 is a high-performance laptop with no bezel at all on the sides and top.

Dell XPS 13 has been launched in India, featuring a bezel-less display. The latest XPS 13 notebook starts at Rs 84,590, and will be made available at select Dell exclusive Stores, Croma and Reliance Digital outlets.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the Dell XPS 13 is its border-less Quad HD+ touch display, which has a 5.2mm bezel on the top and both sides.The display offers a 170-degree viewing angle, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Due to its bezel-less design, it has been made possible to cram a 13.3-inch display into the size of an 11-inch laptop. The premium laptop is made out of aluminum; while the palm is made out of carbon fiber. In India, Dell XPS 13 will be available in a silver colour.

The XPS 13 is powered by Intel’s 8th-generation processors which delivers up to 44 per cent improved performance over 7th-generation processors. Dell has also added Dynamic Power mode to the XPS 13, which allows enhanced CPU performance while maintaining laptop temperature. Running on Windows 10 Pro, the laptop features 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and a 60WHr primary battery. Other connectivity options include a Thunderbolt 3 port, an SDcard reader, a 3.5mm headset jack, and two USB 3.0 ports. On purchasing the Dell XPS 13, users will be eligible for a 12-month McAfee LiveSafe subscription.

“From innovations in design philosophy using smarter materials to performance-driven sleek design construction, the new XPS 13 is an absolute delight. The addition of Dell Dynamic Power mode with 8th generation Intel core processor is what makes this machine stand out”, said Alen Joe Jose, Product Marketing Director, Consumer & Small Business.

