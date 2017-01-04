Dell introduces new Inspiron 15 gaming laptop with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050, 1050Ti graphics

Dell Inspiron 15 comes with dedicated forward and rearward thermal outlets; dual fans, oversized pipes to keep the device cool while gaming sessions. Dell Inspiron 15 comes with dedicated forward and rearward thermal outlets; dual fans, oversized pipes to keep the device cool while gaming sessions.

Dell has introduced its Inspiron 15 gaming laptop with NVIDIA GTX 10 series graphics at the ongoing CES 2017 in Las Vegas. The laptop offers 4K game play and starts at $799 (Rs 54,440 approx). Dell Inspiron 15 is powered by 7th Gen Intel Core processors, which enables users to experience virtual reality (VR) on the device. It will be available starting January 5 in the US and Canada. Dell laptop has been sponsored by ELEAGUE and powered by Alienware

“The popularity of PC gaming is at an all-time high, with hardware alone forecasted to exceed $35 billion by the end of 2018, thanks to the introduction of VR and excitement created by esports and gaming tournaments,” said Bryan deZayas, Director, Dell Gaming.

Dell Inspiron 15 can be bought in in red and black colour options. It comes with dedicated forward and rearward thermal outlets; dual fans, oversized pipes and heat exchangers to keep the device cool while gaming sessions. It packs NVIDIA’s Pascal graphics, including NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 and 1050Ti. It features an anti-glare display and Waves MaxxAudio Pro for audio controls and tuning. The device is backed by a 74 WHr battery.

The Alienware lineup has been updated with – VR and 12k-capable rigs, and new VR-ready notebooks – giving more options to Alienware 13, 15 and 17 laptop users. For example, the optional 99WHr batteries on the Alienware 15 and 17 can provide up to 10 or more hours of battery life with a Full HD display. The Alienware Aurora desktop comes with new Intel processors claimed to offer up to 10 per cent increase in performance.

“The world’s best gamers demand bleeding edge hardware that keep them at their best. ELEAGUE is proud to welcome Dell as a key partner, supporting the passionate esports community and delivering the high-performance hardware needed to fuel ELEAGUE’s thrilling competition all year long,” said Seth Ladetsky, senior vice president of Sales, Turner Sports.

The updated Alienware 13, 15, and 17 notebooks will be available beginning January 5 at an entry price of $999 (Rs 68,067 approx). Alienware 15 and 17 with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics will be available from January 12 at a starting price of $1199 (Rs 81,694 approx) and $1299 (Rs 88,508 approx) respectively. The updated Alienware Aurora will be available from January 12 in the US and Europe, starting at $799 (Rs 54,440 approx). It will be first available in China and Japan in February.