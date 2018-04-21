Dell Inspiron 15 (5575) with AMD Ryzen launched in India starting at Rs 38,990

The Dell Inspiron 15 (5575) will feature the AMD Ryzen processor, and graphics support through the Radeon RX Vega graphics. The Dell Inspiron 15 (5575) will feature the AMD Ryzen processor, and graphics support through the Radeon RX Vega graphics.

Dell Inspiron 15 (5575) with AMD Ryzen processor and Radeon RX Vega graphics has been launched in India starting at Rs 38,990 for the AMD Ryzen 3 processor configuration model. The AMD Ryzen 5 processor option is priced at Rs 49,990. The laptop will be available on the company’s website. It can be bought offline via Dell exclusive stores and large format retailers from April 25. The Inspiron 15 (5575) is available in three colour options – Platinum Silver, Sparkling White and Recon Blue.

Dell Inspiron 15 (5575) features a 15.6-inch HD/FHD anti-glare non-touch display. It sports an aluminum finish design, is 22.7mm thick and weighs 2.2 kg. The laptop runs Windows 10 Home and is available in three processor configurations – Ryzen 7 2700U mobile processor with Radeon RX Vega10 graphics, Ryzen 5 2500U mobile processor with Radeon Vega8 graphics and Ryzen 3 2200U mobile processor with Radeon Vega3 graphics. The Inspiron 15 (5575) offers 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB 5400 rpm HDD, and expandable storage up to 32GB.

Dell Inspiron 15 (5575) ships with Dell Cinema feature that enhances audio through the Waves MaxxAudio Pro software and offers enhanced video streaming via the SmartByte software. SmartByte also ensures lesser buffering and improved resolution during video calling. The battery on Dell Inspiron 15 (5575) is said to offer upto 7 hours and 26 minutes of power. Connectivity options on Inspiron 15 (5575) include 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one USB 2.0 port, an optical drive, a security cable slot, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, a 3-in-1 SD card reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

“The combination of Dell and AMD Ryzen will be a game changer in the category of mainstream notebooks. AMD brings a legacy of high performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies and with this league of Ryzen’s powerful processing capabilities, personal computing will be more enjoyable. These are exciting times – as users demand more out of real entertainment, an immersive experience and responsive performance. We’ve got it all,” Alen Joe Jose, Product Marketing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell, India said in a press statement.

