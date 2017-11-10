Delhi pollution: Top air purifiers to consider

North India’s smog season is here, and now is the right time to invest in an air purifier for your home. Here’s a list of five air purifiers to consider. (From left to right: Honeywell Air Touch S8, Panasonic F-PXH55M, Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2) North India’s smog season is here, and now is the right time to invest in an air purifier for your home. Here’s a list of five air purifiers to consider. (From left to right: Honeywell Air Touch S8, Panasonic F-PXH55M, Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2)

North India’s smog season is here, and now is the right time to invest in an air purifier for your home. If you’re one of those looking to fight air pollution with a compact air purifier, there are a couple of options in the market. Xiaomi’s Mi Air Purifier 2 is among the most affordable as it sells at Rs 8,999 in India. You can also go for more advanced air purifiers from Honeywell like the Air Touch i8 or Air Touch S8 that are pretty good an bringing down the PM2.5 particle levels.

One of the most important things to keep in mind is whether the company is supplying replacement filters, because the normal filter life is around 4-6 months. Another factor is the size. Most air purifiers are good for an average area of 650 square feet, which is the size of regular bedroom. Here’s a list of five air purifiers to consider this season:

Honeywell Air Touch S8

Honeywell Air Touch S8 is one of the best options in the segment at this moment. It has a sleep mode where the purifier is quieter. Also, there are seven fan speeds to select from manually if you don’t want to leave it on auto. Though this is a large air purifier, it does not look odd thanks to a stylish design.

Honeywell Air Touch S8 review: Quick cleaning is what makes this one stand out

Honeywell Air Touch S8 does can bring down the PM2.5 levels by half, which is great. In our review, the PM2.5 levels were down from 308 to 144 in about 20 minutes. The numbers are visible on the H Plus app, which can be downloaded and linked to the device.

Honeywell Air Touch S8 price in India: Rs 33,990

Philips 3000 series

Philips 3000 series is a good option to consider if you’re okay with a big air purifier in your house. It measures 47.4 x 34 x 79.8 cm and weighs around 10 kg. The good thing about A3000 series is it tells you the exact PM2.5 levels and also how soon the filter is reducing them. In our review, it brought down levels to under 30 in less than half hour, which is closer to acceptable range. To give a context, PM2.5 levels should ideally be below 55.

Philips 3000 series Air Purifier review

Philips 3000 series air purifier is not as noisy, and the fan levels are quite low. It has a touch UI based panel on top where you can apply various modes, including one for allergy special, fan speeds (1-5), the PM2.5 level indicator, timer and the child lock mode.

Philips 3000 series price in India: Rs 32,995

Panasonic F-PXH55M

Panasonic F-PXH55M is a powerful air purifier as it was effective in quickly cutting down the PM2.5 levels. Plus it comes fitted with HEPA filter, which has a longer life than some of the others in the market. However, it is important to note that Panasonic F-PXH55M is high maintenance and also more expensive.

Panasonic F-PXH55M Air Purifier review: Feature-rich, but expensive

Panasonic F-PXH55M is supposed to be effective for allergens, bacteria as well. The other positive about the Panasonic Air Purifier is that it’s not too big or heavy; and has a filter with a lifespan of 10 years. There’s also a feature called EcoNavi by Panasonic, which is claimed to reduce consumption of energy. It takes advantage of activity sensors to figure out if someone is in the room or not.

Panasonic F-PXH55M price in India: Rs 29,995

Honeywell Air Touch i8

Honeywell Air Touch i8 is one of the newer air purifiers that fight PM2.5 particles showing real-time data on the touch-based panel on top. It also claims to be Ozone Free and will keep out allergens, toxic gases, etc.

Honeywell Air Touch i8 Air Purifier review: Necessity of the times

Honeywell Air Touch i8 Air Purifier claims to have a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 300 m3/h and it is suited for use in rooms with 9 feet height. The other advantage is that the PM10 pre-filter of the device can be taken out and cleaned.

Honeywell Air Touch i8 price in India: Rs 22,990

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2 is among one of the first IoT-based home product from Xiaomi in India. Xiaomi’s Mi Air Purifier requires the Mi Home app if you want to know exactly what the air quality is and see the efficiency of the filter.

Xiaomi’s Mi Air Purifier 2 review: The cheaper, simpler option

The Air Purifier 2 itself is pretty compact and won’t occupy much space in your house (240 x 240 x 520 mm is the size) and even in the auto mode it’s not loud. A user can choose from Auto to Sleep to Favourite.

