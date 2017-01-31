Daiwa launches 40-inch FHD ‘Smart TV’ in India at Rs 22,990

The smart TV is priced at Rs 22,990 and will be available through Snapdeal and Amazon. The smart TV is priced at Rs 22,990 and will be available through Snapdeal and Amazon.

Daiwa, a homegrown TV manufacturer, has launched its latest FHD 40-inch Smart TV in India. The Smart TV is priced at Rs 22,990 and will be made available through Amazon and Snapdeal. The television has been made in India, at the company’s Greater Noida facility.

The television comes with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels with Zero Bright dot panel. The 40-inch TV features HRDP tech equipped gaming system that guarantees life-like colour and contrast. On the connectivity front, the Daiwa-made TV offers 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, a SD card slot, Wi-Fi and Miracast.

Other than than that the television comes with unique USB to USB data transfer, Smart Energy Saving Eco Vision, wireless headphone control, screen capture, Mouse Cruiser on Remote, and high fidelity external speakers.

The television also has a power audio system with surround sound and equalizer with a single remote to control not just the TV, but media players and wireless headphones connected to the home entertainment system.

Commenting at the launch, Arjun Bajaj, Director, Daiwa, said “Our 40 Full HD Smart TV is a pioneering product in every sense of the term. Such core technology excellence, smart features, detailed and sharp video and high fidelity audio quality are currently present in very few products in the market, but not at this attractive price point. We strongly believe that this product will set a new benchmark in the television technology industry.

