Daiwa launches 24-inch D26K10 LED TV with in-built soundbar for Rs 8,499

Daiwa TV has launched D26K10, a 24-inch LED TV in India for Rs 8,499. This budget smart TV comes with an in-built soundbar with box speakers. Daiwa D26K10 LED TV comes with an HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and 16.7 million dynamic colours. The display has a 178-degree wide-viewing angle and it supports the Cinema Zoom feature. Daiwa D26K10 ships with pre-loaded games as well as 24/7 support along with support for 24/7 on-demand after sales service through My Daiwa app.

Daiwa D26K10 LED TV lets users adjust Bass, Treble and volume on its soundbar with the help of Equaliser. Connectivity options on the TV include Bluetooth, two HDMI ports and two USB ports. With a customisable backlight mode, Daiwa claims this LED TV has among the lowest power consumption in the market. Daiwa D26K10 LED TV will be available for purchase via online and offline platforms. “This new rollout is a budget buy with a ton of remarkable features. The newest addition not only strengthens our commitment to innovation and trendy technology but also redefines your meaning to TV entertainment,” said Arjuun Bajaj, CEO, Daiwa TV in a press statement.

Prior to this, Daiwa announced its 32-inch Smart Android LED TV D325SCR at Rs 15,490. The Made in India TV features a Wide colour Gamut with 16.7 million colours. Daiwa D325SCR runs Android 4.4.4 and is powered by a Dual-core 1.3GHz processor with 1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory. It comes with an inbuilt access to the Internet using the WiFi support and several pre-loaded apps such as Netflix, YouTube, and Google Chrome.

