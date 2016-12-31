Consumer Reports stands by its findings on Apple MacBook Pro, will not conduct tests again: Report

Consumer Reports surprised customers when it refused to give recommended ratings to Apple’s new MacBook Pro series. Consumer Reports surprised customers when it refused to give recommended ratings to Apple’s new MacBook Pro series.

Consumer Reports has said it stands by its findings on Apple’s new MacBook Pro battery results. Consumer Reports’ director of electronics testing Maria Rerecich, in response to 9to5 Mac’s suggestion to run battery tests on MacBook Pro again, quoted several reasons for not going forward with it. Maria pointed out the team is confident of its results as they were performed using the right equipment and results were monitored closely.

Rerecich’s statement to 9to5 Mac reads, “In this case, we don’t believe re-running the tests are warranted for several reasons. First, as we point out in our original article, experiencing very high battery life on MacBooks is not unusual for us – in fact we had a model in our comparative tests that got 19 hours. Second, we confirmed our brightness with three different meters, so we feel confident in our findings using this equipment. Finally, we monitor our tests very closely. There is an entry logged every minute, so we know from these entries that the app worked correctly.”

Consumer Reports surprised customers, as well as Apple’s Senior Vice President Phil Schiller, when it refused to give recommended ratings to Apple’s new MacBook Pro series. The site, which conducted several tests on MacBook Pro 2016 series to evaluate display, performance etc noted that battery life of the laptops was ‘highly inconsistent’.

Schiller tweeted out saying, “Working with CR to understand their battery tests. Results do not match our extensive lab tests or field data.”

Consumer Reports’ team conducted tests on the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar and a 15-inch MacBook Pro. However, according to the website, the MacBook Pro battery life results were ‘highly inconsistent from one trial to the next’. It is worth noting these are the first set of MacBooks to not receive recommended ratings from Consumer Reports.

In our review, we did not face any issues with the battery, except for one time when the battery seemed to have drained inexplicably. A full screen-on test on the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar with 100 per cent brightness, music streaming and playing at full volume and me working on Safari, Notes and Chrome gave us 4 hours and 20 minutes of juice, which is not bad.

Meanwhile, Consumer Reports has put out another report with steps to fix Apple MacBook Pro’s battery issues. The report lists adjustments that can be made to the device that’ll help, though the root cause of the problem hasn’t been identified yet. “It’s possible that a software update from Apple would be able to correct the problem,” the report says.

Apple unveiled its new MacBook Pro series at its event on October 27. The new MacBook Pro series is supposed to be faster and change the way we interact with our computers. The new MacBook Pro series has a TouchBar and no function keys. The new generation MacBook Pro comes with four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports and one 3.5mm headphone jack.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro series is the thinnest and lightest one yet. Apple claims the MacBook Pro features the ‘brightest and most colourful Retina display yet’ with 500 nits of brightness.

The device starts at Rs 1,29,900 for the 13-inch variant (256GB) without the TouchBar. The one with TouchBar costs Rs 1,55,900 for the 256GB version and Rs 1,72,900 for the 512GB storage option. The 15-inch display variant of Apple MacBook Pro is available in India at Rs 2,05,900 for 256GB storage variant. The 512GB option costs Rs 2,41,900.

