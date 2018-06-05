Computex 2018: Asus VivoWatch BP monitors your blood pressure in real-time

Asus VivoWatch BP (HC-A04) is an advanced fitness tracker with a built-in blood pressure monitor Asus VivoWatch BP (HC-A04) is an advanced fitness tracker with a built-in blood pressure monitor

Asus has now launched the VivoWatch BP (HC-A04), the company’s latest wearable with a built-in blood pressure monitor. The announcement was made during Computex 2018 in Taipei. The VivoWatch BP is a successor to the original VivoWatch which was launched some three years back. VivoWatch BP is priced at $169 (or approx Rs 11,345) and will be made available in Asia in July.

With the Asus Vivowatch BP, users can receive accurate blood pressure readings in 15 seconds, through its built-in ECG and PPG sensors. Taking advantage of Asus HealthAI technology, fitness enthusiasts can also track other metrics, such as heart rate, sleep quality, activity data, and de-stress index. Based on a user’s activities, Asus HeathAI also offers suggestions to users about their daily steps and sleep goals. The VivoWatch PB is backed by a 28-day battery backup that helps maintain consistent checks on user health stats.

Asus Vivowatch BP improves upon Asus’ Vivowatch, that offers heart rate technology with Asus Optical Pulse technology. Enabled with Bluetooth 4.0, this Vivowatch offers Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and IP67 dust and water resistance. The Asus Vivowatch can be synced with the Asus HiVivo app for updated metrics, over different devices.

This isn’t the first fitness tracker that monitors blood pressure. Smartron recently launched the t.band that offers blood pressure recordings through a BP monitor and an ECG monitor. Priced at Rs 4,999, the t.band offers heart rate variability, stress, fatigue tracking as well as sleep monitoring and a health tracking monitor. The Smartron t.band can notify alerts and calls, like any other fitness tracker. It maintains compatibility with Apple devices running iOS 8.0 and above, as well as Android devices running Android 5.0 and above.

