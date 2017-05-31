Computex 2017: Dell launches first ‘Inspiron Gaming Desktop’, two new VR-ready Inspiron AIOs

Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop announced ta Computex 2017 Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop announced ta Computex 2017

Dell at ongoing Computex 2017 in Tapei has launched its first gaming desktop in Inspiron Gaming product line and two new all-in-one Inspiron PCs.

Dell’s ‘Inspiron Gaming Desktop’ is VR ready, and runs latest AMD multi-core Ryzen processors featuring SenseMI. The ‘budget friendly’ Inspiron Gaming Desktop starts at $599.99 (approx. Rs. 38,000) and is available beginning today in China on Dell.com and at select retailers like JD.com. Dell will make this available worldwide in the coming weeks.

The Inspiron Gaming Desktop are built with expansion in mind, so it includes five bays for future storage upgrades and gets power supply options up to 850 watts for supporting dual discrete graphics. These graphics card options include Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 and AMD Radeon RX 580.

The PC runs Windows 10 and offers up to 32GB DDR4 memory. Dual-drive storage options include a high-capacity hard drive with up to 2TB HDD, and SSD drive with up to 256GB for faster boot and load times for gaming. Ports include USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port and up to six SuperSpeed USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports.

The Inspiron Gaming Desktop is attractively designed PC with advanced cooling options and Waves MaxxAudio Pro with Performance 7.1 Channel HD audio.

Coming to the new additions in Inspiron AIO line-up, the two new Dell announcements from Computex include, Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO and Dell Inspiron 27 7000 AIO.

The Inspiron 24 5000 AIO features almost bezel-less (edge-to-edge) 24-inch InfinityEdge IPS full-HD touch display. Consumers will have a range of latest 7th Gen AMD processors to choose from. It includes AMD Polaris RX500 graphics.

Dell Inspiron 27 7000 AIO is VR-ready, (Image with Dell Inspiron 27 7000 AIO is VR-ready, (Image with HTC VIVE)

Dell is touting Inspiron 24 5000 AIO for its video streaming and multimedia experiences. It comes with the new SmartByte technology by Rivet Networks, which is developed with, and exclusively for Dell. This tech according to company detects critical network streams and prioritizes video ahead of less urgent network traffic. Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO is also equipped with ‘Windows Hello’ with one-look login, Cortana with far-field speech recognition, USB Type-C 3.1 and Dual Drive options with SSD storage.

About the Dell Inspiron 27 7000 AIO, it has been designed from the ground-up as a VR and entertainment system for home. The Inspiron 27 7000 AIO just like the 24-inch model, features virtually borderless InfinityEdge 27-inch touch display, but with resolutions up to 4K UHD. It offers the latest multi-core Ryzen AMD processors and AMD Polaris RX500 Series graphics.

Both Dell Inspiron AIOs are also equipped with ‘Windows Hello’ with one-look login, Cortana with far-field speech recognition, USB Type-C 3.1 and Dual Drive options with SSD storage.

Dell Inspiron 24 5000 and Inspiron 27 7000 are already on sale in China on Dell.com and at select retailers like JD.com. The company notes worldwide availability for coming weeks starting at $699.99 and $999.99 respectively.

