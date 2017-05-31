Computex 2017: Asus ZenPad 3S 8.0, New ZenPad 10 tablets launched

Asus has launched three new ZenPad tablets at Computex 2017. (Image credit: Zenpad.org) Asus has launched three new ZenPad tablets at Computex 2017. (Image credit: Zenpad.org)

Asus has announced three new ZenPad tablets at the ongoing Computex tradeshow in Taipei. The ZenPad 3S 8.0, as the name suggests, is an updated version of last year’s ZenPad 3 8.0. Meanwhile, the ZenPad 10 is getting two new models; one has a full HD display and the other gets an HD display.

ZenPad 3S 8.0

The ZenPad 3S 8.0 is a slightly improved version compared to the company’s existing ZenPad 3 8.0. The tablet has got an 8-inch Quad HD (2048×1536) display and is powered by a Snapdragon 652 processor under the hood. The ZenPad 3S 8.0 runs Android 7.0 Nougat – and will be available in two configurations: 32GB of internal storage with 3GB RAM or 64GB of internal storage with 4GB RAM. There’s a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter. Pricing and availability details haven’t been announced yet. The tablet is further backed by a 4680mAh battery and USB Type-C port.

ZenPad 10 Z301ML and Z301MFL

The ZenPad 10 Z301MFL features a 10-inch FHD (1920×1080) display and is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor clocked at 1.4Ghz. It will be available in three configurations: 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage or 3GB RAM with either 32GB or 64GB storage options. It has a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front shooter. The ZenPad 10 Z301ML, on the other hand, has more or less the same specifications. This version is essentially the same except it has an HD (1280x720p) display and a quad-core MediaTek processor clocked at 1.3GHz. Both tablets run Android 7.0 Nougat and will come in Royal Blue, Pearl White and Quartz Grey colour options. Again, we don’t any information about their pricing and availability.

