Computex 2017: Asus’ ZenBook Flip S, ZenBook 3 Deluxe and VivoBook Pro laptops launched

At its pre-Computex show in Taipei, Asus has launched a number of laptops in its ZenBook and Vivo series. The company’s marque product is the new ZenBook Flip S, the “world’s thinnest” 2-in-1 convertible laptop. Other than the ZenBook Flip S, Asus launched the ZenBook Pro, which is believed to be the “thinnest”, “lightest” and most powerful “professional-grade” ultraportable laptop in its class. Here’s a look at all the laptops Asus launched at the Computex 2017 tradeshow, which runs from May 30 to June 3 in Taipei.

ZenBook Flip S

The Flip S is the world’s thinnest convertible laptop. Measuring in at 10.9mm and 1.1kg in weight, the notebook is slimmer and lighter than the 12-inch Apple MacBook. The Windows 10 laptop is powered by up to seventh-generation Intel Core i7 processor and features an ultra fast 1TB SSD storage. The 13.3-inch 4K UHD screen easily folds around 360 degree for tablet use; it even supports an active stylus. Asus’ ZenBook Flip S starts at $1,099 ( or approx Rs. 70,850); however; the company is yet to announce anything on availability.

ZenBook Pro

The ZenBook Pro is aimed at those who are looking for a laptop with powerful performance and lightweight design. The laptop will go head-to-head with Apple’s MacBook Pro. Being a flagship model, the laptop boasts an Nvidia GeForce GTX1050 Ti graphics card, Intel seventh-generation Corei7 processor, 1TB SSD storage and 16GB DDR4 RAM. The ZenBook Pro has a 15.6-inch UHD display, and a battery life that should last up to 14 hours on a single charge. The notebook starts at $1,299 (or approx Rs. 83,753) with no word on availability.

Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe

The Windows 10-powered device, which the company likes to call the “world’s most prestigious laptop, has a 14-inch ultranarrow-bezel display. It measures at 12.9mm thin and weighs 1.1kg. The laptop has three Thunderbolt ports, Intel Corei7 processor, 1TB SSD storage, and two USB Type-C ports. It starts at $1,199 (or approx Rs. 77,306).

Asus VivoBook Pro 15

The VivoBook Pro 15 is a light weight laptop with a 15.6-inch 4K UHD display. It packs a seventh-generation Intel Corei7 processor, up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics. The notebook is available in several storage options, including one which has a 2TB HDD and a 512GB SSD. It is priced at $799 ( or approx Rs. 51, 515).

Asus VivoBook S15

The new VivoBook is a mid-range affair, with a 15.6-inch display. The laptop is powered by a seventh-generation Intel Core i7 processor, up to 16GB DDR memory and Nvidia GeForce 940MX graphics. The light weight laptop measures at 17.9mm and weighing just 1.5kg. The notebook is priced at $499 ( or approx Rs. 32, 173).

