Computex 2017: Acer’s Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop is less than an inch in thickness

Acer has unveiled its ultrathin gaming notebook Acer Predator Triton 700 at Computex on Tuesday. The Predator Triton 700 is just 0.74-inch (18.9mm) thick and weighs 2.6 kgs. It utilizes Nvidia’s Max-Q philosophy enabling Acer to build laptops that are thinner and more GPU performance-oriented. Enclosed in an 18.9 mm-thin aluminum chassis, the Predator Triton 700 features a black chassis with minimalist design.

The Predator Triton 700 features a large Corning Gorilla Glass plate above the keyboard, which serves as a window into the notebook’s cooling system. It uses AeroBlade 3D Fan and five heat pipes, and also functions as a Precision Touchpad.

Acer Predator Triton 700 includes 7th Generation Intel Core processors and high-performance NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (overclockable) GPU along with the option of up to 32GB of DDR4 2400MHz RAM. It includes a mechanical keyboard and keys can be individually programmed. The keyboard is RGB backlit.

The VR-ready Predator Triton 700 boasts of a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display supporting NVIDIA G-SYNC for immersive gaming experience. It includes Dolby Atoms and Acer’s own TrueHarmony audio technology for surround sound.

The ultrathin notebook Predator Triton 700 includes two USB 3.0 ports (featuring power-off USB charging), one USB 2.0 port, one HDMI 2.0 port, one DisplayPort connector and a Gigabit Ethernet port. Acer notes that Predator Triton 700’s powerful features are Killer DoubleShot Pro networking and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. It according to company provides speeds up to 40 Gbps and supports dual 4K video output.

The Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming notebook will be available in North America in August starting at $2,999, as well as in EMEA region at the same time but at a starting price of 3,399 Euros. Acer notes that the exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region.

