Chromebook model in 2018 could be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC: Report

Qualcomm, at its tech summit in Hawaii earlier this month, unveiled the Snapdragon 845, which is company’s next-generation mobile chipset. Now a report in XDA Developers suggests that at least one Chromebook model will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 in 2018. The site found references to a new board ‘cheza’ as well as ‘chipset-qc845’, hinting at the first-ever Qualcomm-powered SoC.

“However, a follow-up commit shows that “cheza” is actually a board overlay for a reference device powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC. The several references to the name “chipset-qc845” are a big clue that this board overlay is for the latest Qualcomm SoC in question,” the report reads. Reference to ‘rk3399’, an ARM-based chip used in Samsung Chromebook Plus was also spotted.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 will be produced with 10nm process, just like the Snapdragon 835. The successor to the Snapdragon 835 brings with it a number of new features, including a big improvement on the camera front, faster performance, and focus on AI, among others.

Multiple reports suggest Samsung is likely to showcase its flagship Galaxy S9 with the Snapdragon 845 processor at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January next year. Xiaomi meanwhile, has plans to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone with the Snapdragon 845 processor.

Augmented reality (AR) is the big focus with Snapdragon 845. The chipset maker says its third-generation AI mobile platform offers a 3x performance boost, compared to the Snapdragon 835. The Snapdragon 845 offers a number of improvements on the camera improvements, thanks to the Spectra 280 image signal processor (ISP).

