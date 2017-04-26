Check out YI Halo, Google’s next generation Jump camera for VR

Google Yi Halo is the company’s next generation Jump camera for virtual reality. Google Yi Halo is the company’s next generation Jump camera for virtual reality.

Google has announced its next generation of Jump camera for virtual reality (VR) in partnership with Xiaomi-backed Yi Technology. The Yi Halo has 17 4K resolution camera units inside, which also includes a camera that is placed up in order to capture what Google calls “immersive scenes that transport viewers.”

For those who don’t know Jump is Google’s platform for VR production, which is centred around making VR video production much easier. Jump has been teaming up with top camera manufacturers around the world to create high-end VR cameras. The Jump Assembler can then edit this footage to create three dimensional 360-degree videos.

Yi Technology is a Xiaomi backed startup, and it is interesting that Google has partnered with this firm to create the new camera. The new Yi Halo camera also works the Jump Assembler for processing the final footage.

According to Google’s blogpost, Yi Halo is light and more flexible, and weighs only 8 pounds, which is 3.62kgs. It has an internal battery, which can last for 100 minutes of continuous shooting, says the company.

Yi Halo also comes with its own Android app which can be used to control the device and gives a live preview of the footage one is recording. The Yi Halo isn’t a VR camera for regular consumers, but geared at filmmakers and professionals, though it will go on sale in the summer, with some units being made available to a select group of creators.

Google also announced Jump Start project, which will give these Jump cameras and the free use of Jump Assembler to VR film creators. The program will give over 100 creators these tools in order to help them create VR content. The deadline to apply for this is May 22.

