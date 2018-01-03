CES 2018: This one-seater electric car will be a showstopper

Electra Meccanica’s Solo packs 100-mile lithium-ion battery system that can be fully charged on three hours on a 220-volt charging station or outlet. Electra Meccanica’s Solo packs 100-mile lithium-ion battery system that can be fully charged on three hours on a 220-volt charging station or outlet.

Canadian auto manufacturer Electra Meccanica will showcase its one-seater car SOLO on January, at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. According to Electra Meccanica, close to 83 per cent of urban car trips in North America are within a 19 mile radius. Solo is aimed at people who commute to work alone in their personal vehicle.

Retailing at $15,500 (Rs 9,83,940 approx), the vehicle is up for pre-orders in the US at $250. The company says that Solo will be delivered in Q4 2018 to people who register now. Electra Meccanica says this electric vehicle offers three-four times the energy efficiency of fossil fuels.

“We are looking forward to offering a sneak peek of the SOLO to as many people as possible during these world-class events. We want to show – not simply tell – our audience that we are doing our part to invest in a cleaner planet for future generations. Essentially, the SOLO has two doors, three wheels and one overarching mission – to close the last gas station,” said Jerry Kroll, CEO of Electra Meccanica in a press statement.

Electra Meccanica’s Solo packs 100-mile lithium-ion battery system that can be fully charged on three hours on a 220-volt charging station or outlet. It takes about six hours on 110V. Solo is said to have a top speed of 137 mph and is limited to 82 mph. The company claims that Solo can go from 0 to 60 in just 80 seconds.

