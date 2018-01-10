CES 2018: The gadgets that impressed us the most on Day 1

Anything you record from Sennheiser Ambeo Smart headset on your Apple iPhone camera gets three dimensional audio. Anything you record from Sennheiser Ambeo Smart headset on your Apple iPhone camera gets three dimensional audio.

The Consumer Electronics Show opened on Tuesday with thousands of exhibitors showcasing what is arguably the best technology on planet earth at the moment. It is hard to see everything that is on show at Las Vegas over this week, but on Day One we found quite a few gadgets that really impressed us. Here is a list.

Sennheiser Ambeo Smart Headset

Plug these $299 headsets in and anything you record from them on your Apple iPhone camera gets three dimensional audio. Yes, this does not even need extra apps to record its high quality immersive 3D audio. We did try out the audio recorded with these headsets and the results were really impressive. The headset, expected to come to India in the coming weeks, works only on Apple iPhones and an Android version is expected.

Casio FR100 Exilim outdoor camera

This two-piece camera is really out of the box. There is a camera head that connects to the display unit via Bluetooth. The display unit houses easy controls while you can plug the camera where you want, on top of your cap or in the bottom of your car. The form factor allows the unit to be used in different formats making it ideal for taking selfies, recording outdoor action or as a simple camera. Also, this camera comes with easy sharing.

Casio FR100 Exilim outdoor camera is a two-piece camera is a really out of the box. Casio FR100 Exilim outdoor camera is a two-piece camera is a really out of the box.

Sony WF-1000X wireless noise cancelling headphones

It takes quite some technology prowess to make the CES show floors go silent. The Sony WF-1000X packs just that with its on-ear wireless headsets. A small squeeze on the left ear pods triggers the noise cancelation which is really good. The audio quality overall is really good, despite these being really small ear units. The set comes with a dock which is used for charging the pods as well as to connect with the phone via NFC.

Sony WF-1000X wireless noise cancelling headphones come with a dock which is used for charging the pods as well as to connect with the phone via NFC. Sony WF-1000X wireless noise cancelling headphones come with a dock which is used for charging the pods as well as to connect with the phone via NFC.

LG 65-inch roll up OLED TV

This LG TV can roll up as if it was a blind. This could be the future of television as well as the future of how our houses will look. OLED takes the practicality of having a television that you can put away after a movie to a whole new level. But being a rollable screen does not mean the display quality is bad in anyway. In fact, this is among the sharpest 4K you will see anywhere at the moment. Also, the kind of use case a half rolled up television throws up are also unprecedented.

LG 65-inch roll up OLED TV is among the sharpest 4K you will see anywhere at the moment LG 65-inch roll up OLED TV is among the sharpest 4K you will see anywhere at the moment

Ultra-D glasses-free 3D

This 65-inch television can offer holographic video without any glasses. The experience is not that bad, though its more depth than throw. Launched by StreamTV network, this new television comes with a wide viewing angle, real-time conversion and adjustable depth. However, the television is unlikely to be available for purchase anytime soon.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd