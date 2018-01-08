CES 2018: Samsung’s 146-inch ‘The Wall’ modular MicroLED TV announced

CES 2018: Samsung’s The Wall is the world’s first modular MicroLED 146-inch TV. CES 2018: Samsung’s The Wall is the world’s first modular MicroLED 146-inch TV.

Samsung has announced the world’s first modular MicroLED 146-inch TV, dubbed ‘The Wall”. The announcement was made at the company’s First Look event at the CES 2018 tech trade show in Las Vegas. The Wall features a module-based, bezel-less design, so that users can customise the shape and size depending upon the needs.

Samsung’s 146-inch TV takes advantage of the new technology, what the company likes to called as microLEDs. These are smaller than LEDs used in current TVs, and are said to be more power efficient. The microLED technology is different from LED and OLED technologies. Before Samsung, Sony first demonstrated a 55-inch MicroLED TV in 2012 but a commercial product was never launched in the market.

“As the world’s first consumer modular MicroLED television, ‘The Wall’ represents another breakthrough,” said Jonghee Han, President of Visual Display Business, Samsung Electronics. “It can transform into any size, and delivers incredible brightness, color gamut, color volume and black levels. We’re excited about this next step along our roadmap to the future of screen technology, and the remarkable viewing experience it offers to consumers.”

There’s no word yet on the availability of the modular TV in the market, but a Variety report claims Samsung plans to commercially start selling the device sometime this year. Samsung also announced its new Q9S 85-inch 8K QLED TV that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to convert low resolution content to 8K. Samsung’s new 8K QLED TV is set to rival LG’s OLED line-up.

