CES 2018: Samsung smart refrigerators now come with Bixby, can call Uber

Samsung ‘Family Hub 3.0’ recognises different members of a household by the sounds of their voices. Samsung ‘Family Hub 3.0’ recognises different members of a household by the sounds of their voices.

Samsung announced an upgrade to its two-year-old line of internet-connected Family Hub refrigerators, at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Samsung’s next-generation of Family Hub refrigerator is now more intelligent as it ships with Bixby. Additionally, Samsung’s voice-assistant has been integrated with the company’s SmartThings IoT ecosystem. The refrigerators come with features like syncing up food storage with meal preparation and providing enhanced entertainment.

Thanks to SmartThings ecosystem, Samsung’s Family Hub now allows users to control their connected home from the Family Hub touchscreen. The SmartThings app is compatible with several Samsung and third-party connected devices. There’s also a ring doorbell feature that allows people to see who is at the front door. Things like adjusting the thermostat, checking on someone in the next room, etc can also be done from the refrigerator screen.

Samsung ‘Family Hub 3.0’ recognises different members of a household by the sounds of their voices. For instance, users can ask “Hi Bixby, what’s new today?” and it will read out information or updates specifically tailored to the user. Most importantly, users can now arrange for an Uber ride using refrigerator in their kitchen. Samsung’s new Family Hub will also help people manage food via View Inside app and keep track of whether their produce is still fresh.

The Meal Planner app suggests recipes for the family based on food preferences, dietary restrictions and food expirations dates. Additionally, people can use the Deals app to find bargains and save them directly to their Shopping List or loyalty card. The new Family Hub ships with the ability to share calendars, photos and notes.

Thanks to SmartThings ecosystem, Samsung’s Family Hub now allows users to control their connected home from the Family Hub touchscreen. Thanks to SmartThings ecosystem, Samsung’s Family Hub now allows users to control their connected home from the Family Hub touchscreen.

Samsung Family Hub users can access songs through various music streaming platforms or live radio apps, and mirror their Samsung Smart TV. Users can stream content from their smartphone to the Family Hub refrigerator as well. Samsung has collaborated with HomeAdvisor, Pinterest, The Weather Company and Buzzfeed’s Tasty for its Family Hub’s range of content.

“Since Family Hub’s introduction in 2016, consumers have embraced it as their home’s digital command center to help manage food, family and fun. We’ve been listening closely to current users and created a new Family Hub that’s even smarter and more advanced than before,” said John Herrington, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Home Appliances, Samsung Electronics America in a press statement.

“The integration of Bixby and SmartThings into the Family Hub is bringing a new level of intelligent connectivity into the room where people spend the most time: the kitchen,” he added. The South Korean technology giant has expanded its Family Hub platform for four new 4D FDR models, bringing the total to 14. The new Family Hub will be available in the US starting spring.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd