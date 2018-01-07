CES 2018: Samsung Notebook 7 Spin with fingerprint scanner, stylus support announced

CES 2018: Samsung Notebook 7 Spin features a 360-degree touchscreen, a faster processor, and an Active Stylus support. CES 2018: Samsung Notebook 7 Spin features a 360-degree touchscreen, a faster processor, and an Active Stylus support.

Samsung has announced a revamped version of its popular Notebook 7 Spin ahead of the CES 2018 tech trade show in Las Vegas. The refreshed version features a 360-degree touchscreen, a faster processor, and an Active Stylus support. Samsung Notebook 7 Spin has been pitched as an everyday notebook with built-in productivity features. Samsung says the new convertible notebook will be available in select countries starting in the first quarter of 2018 in the US.

Samsung Notebook 7 Spin, as the name suggests, is a convertible laptop with a 13.3-inch display offers a resolution of 1080p. Along with the rotating display is an added stylus support, making the laptop more useful in nature. Although the company notes that the Active Pen will be sold separately as an accessory. It also features a fingerprint scanner, which supports Windows Hello for quick log-ins.

Besides that, the Windows 10-powered notebook arrives with standard specifications. There’s a quad-core 8th-generation Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage. one port each for USB-C, USB 3.0, USB 2, and HDMI. Also, add a backlit keyboard and precision touchpad. Unfortunately, Samsung Notebook Spin 7 will be available in only one configuration.

Samsung Notebook 7 Spin joins the Notebook 9 Pen and Notebook 9. The latter two notebooks were revealed a few days back. The South Korean major is expected to announce a lot of new products, including high-end TVs, smart home appliances, and much more at its scheduled press conference on January 8 in Las Vegas. There’s a strong buzz that Samsung might tease the Galaxy S9 at CES 2018, ending days of speculation about its next-generation flagship device.

