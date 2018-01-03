Samsung’s C-Lab announces smartglasses, private speakers and more ahead of CES 2018

CES 2018: Samsung Relúmĭno is a pair of smart eyeglasses which are designed to help people with vision challenges. CES 2018: Samsung Relúmĭno is a pair of smart eyeglasses which are designed to help people with vision challenges.

Samsung has announced a number of new products developed in-house by the company’s employees under its C-Lab programme. Samsung says three new projects will be showcased for the first time at CES 2018 in Las Vegas later this week and that includes Relúmĭno, a pair of smart visual aid glasses, the S-Ray portable directional speaker and the GoBreath solution that helps patients in recover with deep breathing exercises.

First up is the Relúmĭno, a pair of smart eyeglasses which are designed to help people with vision challenges to see images or objects more clearly. The Relúmĭno app was first showcased at Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, and now the company will showcasing the hardware (or the smart glasses) for the first time. Samsung says the glasses will work in tandem with a smartphone, utilising the phone’s processors and batteries. The smartphone processes images from videos projected through the camera of the glasses, and the processed images are then floated into the display of the Relúmĭno glasses.

CES 2018: Samsung’s S-Ray speakers are said to transmit sound directly to the listener. CES 2018: Samsung’s S-Ray speakers are said to transmit sound directly to the listener.

Then there is the S-Ray, or Sound-Ray, a portable directional speaker. Unlike conventional speakers, Samsung’s S-Ray speakers are said to transmit sound directly to the listener, which simply means that only you will hear the sound and not the other person present in the same room. Samsung claims its small-sized speakers will be lighter and portable than existing directional speakers.

Lastly, the GoBreath is described as “a recovery solution for people who have experienced lung damage and suffer from postoperative pulmonary complications after general anesthesia”. Having its own mobile app, the portable device aims to help those patients who have been ailing from lung diseases. The portable device and mobile app app that can teach patients basic techniques such as inspiration, coughing or deep breathing. Patients can refer to exercise guidelines and check how well their lungs have recovered through the app, and send the recovery progress to doctors for constant monitoring.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd