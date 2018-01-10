CES 2018: Razer’s ‘Project Linda’ turns your smartphone into a laptop

Razer’s Project Linda laptop dock concept is one of the most interesting devices to be showcased at CES this year, (Image credit: Razer) Razer’s Project Linda laptop dock concept is one of the most interesting devices to be showcased at CES this year, (Image credit: Razer)

Razer has announced a crazy concept called “Project Linda” at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. It’s a shell for the Razer Phone that transforms the smartphone into a fully- fledged Android-powered laptop. Razer believes the Project Linda concept will blur the lines between the smartphone and the laptop.

Although similar attempts have been made in the past, Razer’s “Project Linda” concept appears to be more realistic. Project Linda is a laptop shell without any powers of its own. Instead, the Razer Phone powers the whole package. The smartphone slips into a slot where you’d normally find a trackpad, a USB Type-C port locks the device securely, and now you you can view all your content into the laptop’s display. Project Linda converts the smartphone’s display into a touchpad, or a second screen for access to apps, tools, and more.

The shell itself features a 13.3-inch Quad HD (2560 x 1440, 120Hz ) touchscreen display, a 53.6 Wh battery, 200GB of storage, a 3.5-millimeter audio jack, a USB-A port, a USB-C charging port, 720p webcam, and a dual-array microphone. The keyboard features Razer’s iconic Chroma backlighting and some specific Android keys for waking up Google Assistant and the app tray. One major thing missing is speakers, but that shouldn’t be a major issue since the company’s Razer Phone has the best audio on a smartphone.

Razer says this is purely a concept at this point, so it remains to be seen if Linda ever becomes a real product. The company, best known for its gaming-branded mouse, PCs, keyboard and other PC peripherals, always brings cool concept devices during the Consumer Electronics Shows, better known as CES. Last year, Razer showed a gaming laptop with three displays at the CES tech trade show in Las Vegas.

