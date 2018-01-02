CES 2018: LG showcases 88-inch OLED display with an 8K resolution

LG Display has showcased a new 88-inch OLED display with an 8K resolution, ahead of the upcoming CES 2018 show in Las Vegas. LG Display has showcased a new 88-inch OLED display with an 8K resolution, ahead of the upcoming CES 2018 show in Las Vegas.

LG Display has showcased a new 88-inch OLED display with an 8K resolution, ahead of the upcoming CES 2018 show in Las Vegas. Now 4K television sets might have just started gaining popularity, especially in markets like India, but LG it seems is ready to take it to the next level. According to Engadget, which first reported on this, LG will be showcasing the 8K resolution OLED display at CES.

If one goes by the resolution, this will be the highest resolution OLED display and the largest one ever. LG has not revealed any other specifications for this display other than 8K resolution. Of course, one of the challenges for 8K resolution displays will be finding content which is shot at the resolution, considering 4K and HDR formats are just starting to take off. As the Engadget report points LG Display is supplying large OLED panels to Sony and Panasonic as well, while Samsung has shifted focused to QLED TVs.

The QLED TV stands for Quantum Dot television sets, which are supposed to be brighter, more vibrant than regular OLED, though it comes with the sacrifice of contrast ratios, which is better on OLED displays. LG’s 8K television will be around 7680×4320 pixels in resolution and for the attendees at CES, it will be definitely one of the major attractions at the show.

LG will also be showcasing its 2018 speaker lineup at CES 2018, along with its new 32-inch UHD 4K monitor (model number is 32UK950). The 32-inch 4K monitor will be the first from LG to offer the company’s advanced Nano IPS technology, which relies on “nanometer-sized particles to the screen’s LED to absorb excess light wavelengths” and thus improve the visual experience on the display.

