CES 2018: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, X1 Yoga, X1 Tablet and Miix 630 2-in-1 announced

Lenovo has launched the 2018 edition of its ThinkPad lineup, with updated X1 Carbon notebook, X1 Yoga, and X1 Tablet at CES 2018 in Las Vegas. These premium laptops have got quad-core 8th gen Intel Core i7/i5 processors, Dolby HDR supporting displays, and faster memory. The company also announced the Miix 630 2-in-1 detachable with a Snapdragon 835 processor and 4G LTE connectivity.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (6th gen)

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is claimed to be the word’s lightest 14-inch Business laptop. The revamped version is super light, with light chassis built with Carbon fiber. Under the hood, the premium laptop is powered by Intel’s 8th gen Core processors up to the Core i7, coupled with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB PCLe Solid State Drive (SSD). Lenovo claims the ThinkPad X1 Carbon’s battery will last 15 hours on a single charge.

The display remains at 14-inches, but it received significant upgrades. The top-end model gets a WQHD (2560 x 1440) resolution and add Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR). The Full HD (1920 x 1080) model now comes with a touchscreen display. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon has got a fingerprint scanner that will leverage the biometric security of Windows Hello. Interestingly, the Windows 10-powered laptop comes with the new ThinkShutter Camera Privacy feature that lets users closer the webcam to avoid privacy concerns. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon will be available from this month, starting at $1,709 (or approx Rs 108,457).

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (3rd gen)

The third-generation ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a premium 360-degree convertible 2-in-1 laptop. The 2-in-1 retains the familiar design, featuring a unique retractable keyboard and a ThinkPad Pen Pro. As expected, its internals have been upgraded, featuring Intel’s 8th Gen Core CPUs, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. Like the X1 Carbon, the high-end model gets a 14-inch WQHD display with Dolby Vision HDR support. Lenovo estimates 15 hours battery life on the X1 Yoga. The ThinkPad X1 Yoga from this month, starting at $1,889 (or approx Rs 119,960).

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet (3rd gen)

The third-generation ThinkPad Tablet has got a complete makeover from the design point of view. Its 13-inch 3K display has a higher resolution display of 3000 x 2000 and Dolby HDR support. The tablet is getting the latest Intel’s 8th Gen Core processors and storage upgrades. The battery life is less, at 9.5 hours. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet will be available from March 2018, starting at $1,599 (or approx Rs 101,532).

Lenovo Miix 630 2-in-1 detachable

The Miix 630 is Lenovo’s first connected PC that runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor. The 2-in-1 is based on Windows 10S OS, and comes with integrated 4G LTE support. Lenovo promises 20 hours of battery life. Lenovo Miix 630 has a starting price of $799.99 (or approx Rs 50,748).

