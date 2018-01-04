CES 2018: Lenovo announces new ThinkPad laptops with 8th-gen Intel Core processors

Lenovo has launched the updated variants of its ThinkPad series ahead of CES 2018 in Las Vegas. Lenovo has launched the updated variants of its ThinkPad series ahead of CES 2018 in Las Vegas.

Lenovo has launched the updated variants of its ThinkPad series ahead of CES 2018 in Las Vegas. The new laptops are a part of the X, T, and L series. The latest laptops are powered by the 8th-generation Intel Core processors and USB Type-C adapters.

Lenovo ThinkPad X series

The laptops being launched in this series include the X280 and the X380 Yoga. Lenovo has offered a rapid charging feature that delivers 80 percent battery in 60 minutes. The ThinkPad X380 Yoga offers Active Pen as well as an infra-red camera.The X280 is priced at $999 (Rs 63,343 approx.), while the X380 Yoga is priced at $1,458 (Rs 92,447 approx.)

ThinkPad T series

As part of business-friendly laptop offerings, the ThinkPad T series will offer IR physical webcam security and fingerprint scanner, in addition to the ThinkShutter camera security. Displays on this range will be available upto UHD, as these devices can provide extended battery upto 27 hours.

Lenovo ThinkPad T series offers high-end security, to be a business-friendly offering.

The T580 laptop offers a UHD display, while the T480s, at 1.3kgs, is among the lightest professional laptops. The T480, T480s and T580 are priced at $989 (Rs 62,709 approx.), $1269 (Rs 80,463 approx.) and $1079 (Rs 68,416 approx.) respectively.

ThinkPad L series

In the ThinkPad L series, the laptops offer users leaner displays and multi-touch screen across form factors of 13, 14 and 15-inches. Complete docking solutions will also be added to these systems. The ThinkPad L580 will run on advanced AMD graphics, with 8th gen Intel core across all models. The starting price for the L380 Yoga is $549 (Rs 34,810 approx.), while the L380 starts at $449(Rs 28,469 approx.). Users can purchase the L480 from $779(Rs 49,394 approx.) and the L580 has a base price of $769 (Rs 48,760 approx.)

Lenovo Tablet 10

The new Lenovo Tablet 10 is powered by Intel's Celeron N processor, and can provide upto 9 hours of battery backup.

The improved Tablet 10 from Lenovo allows a Trusted Platform Module for business security. Powered by Intel Celeron N series processors, the tablet PC includes a rechargeable pen, and offers battery life of upto 9 hours. Enabling support for wireless WAN, the tablet will help all conference room and office meeting situations. The price of this product is yet to be announced.

Lenovo ThinkVision Monitors

Other than new laptops, Lenovo has introduced two new Thinkvision X24 and the P32u monitors. The X24 is an ultra-thin monitor with narrow bezels and a thickness of 4mm. Meanwhile, the P32u is a 32-inch monitor with thin bezels, and Thunderbolt 3 In and Out ports. The X24 is available at $249(Rs 15,788 approx.), and the P32u will be available in March, at an introductory price of $1349(Rs 85,536 approx.)

