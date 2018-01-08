Top News

CES 2018: Intel NUC can now power VR and here’s what you need to know

Intel’s latest mini PC, the NUC, will be powered by the newly announced 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Radeon RX Vega M graphics.

Published: January 8, 2018
Intel’s latest mini PC, the NUC, will be powered by the newly announced 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Radeon RX Vega M graphics. The announcement was made during the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. So the new Intel NUC — till now code-named Hades Canyon — will, despite its incredibly tiny 1.2L chassis, be able to offer a much better experience to VR enthusiasts and content creators.

The new NUC will come in two versions — the NUC8i7HVK based on the unlocked version of the new 8th Gen Intel Core processor with the Radeon RX Vega M GH graphics, and the NUC8i7HNK using the 8th Gen Intel Core processor with the Radeon RX Vega M GL graphics. The RAM is limited to 32GB configurations.

Both NUCs will come with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports and dual Gigabit Ethernet ports. They will be able to drive six independent monitors simultaneously. The one front-facing HDMI port is aimed at making it easy to plug in a VR headset. Since VR users will also need high-quality audio, the units will offer up to 7.1 multichannel digital audio via HDMI or DisplayPort. Available from Spring 2018, the NUCs will be sold as bare-bones kits, targeted to DIYers. The units will come with three-year warranty.

