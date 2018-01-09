CES 2018: HTC Vive Pro announced with improved resolution and built-in headphones

HTC Vive Pro is an upgraded model with improved display and built-in headphones. (Image credit: HTC) HTC Vive Pro is an upgraded model with improved display and built-in headphones. (Image credit: HTC)

HTC launched the next-generation of virtual reality headset, the Vive Pro, at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. This is an improved version of the original Vive headset, which made its debut at MWC 2015 in Barcelona. HTC didn’t reveal price or availability details, but it did say that additional information will be shared in the near future.

The Vive Pro features two OLED screens with a combined resolution of 2880 x 1600, a 78 per cent increase from the 2160 x 1200 resolution of the current Vive VR headset. The company says the higher resolution display will provide sharper texts and graphics for an overall experience. In addition, HTC Vive Pro comes with integrated headphones and a more comfortable headstrap with a sizing dial. Other improvements include dual microphones with active noise cancellation and dual front-facing cameras.

Along with the headset, HTC is bringing the Vive wireless adapter to the market which the company says will work with both the Vive and Vive Pro headsets. This would make the headsets completely wireless in nature. The wireless adapter is based on Intel’s WiGig technology, which operates over 60GHz band. The Vive wireless adapter will ship sometime in the third quarter of this year. HTC is yet to announce the price of the wireless adapter.

The Viveport platform, HTC’s store for VR content, is also getting a major overhaul. According to the company, Viveport will feature a new user interface (UI). HTC also pushed an update to its Vive Video, a native video player.

HTC’s Vive VR headset competes with Facebook’s Oculus and Sony’s PlayStation VR headset. Last week, the company hinted that it will showcase a new version of the Vive VR headset with an improved display at CES 2018. . The original Vive headset costS Rs 76,990 in the Indian market.

