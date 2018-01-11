CES 2018: GoPro Fusion, Lenovo Miix 630 and other best gadgets of the show, Day 2

CES 2018: The best gadgets from Dell XPS 13, GoPro Fusion, Lenovo Miix 360, Lenovo Vital Moto Mod and others. (Image source: Nandagoapal Rajan/Indianexpress.com) CES 2018: The best gadgets from Dell XPS 13, GoPro Fusion, Lenovo Miix 360, Lenovo Vital Moto Mod and others. (Image source: Nandagoapal Rajan/Indianexpress.com)

CES opened up to a clear day on Wednesday after the wet first day. The rush is a bit less today as the initial curiosity has understandably waned. However, not everyone is impressed by what they have seen this year and there seems to be a general impression that this could be among the more boring Consumer Electronics Shows in a while. Here’s what we found interesting on Day 2.

GoPro Fusion with Overcapture

GoPro’s latest is the $699 Fusion 360 camera which comes with a stand of its own. GoPro is aiming this at the prosumer, but the most interesting bit is the OverCapture software which has been rolled out as an update in the app. The Fusion in the only VR camera to shoot in 5.2k, but the killer feature is OverCapture that lets you convert the spherical videos into traditional video format with whatever perspective you want to give it. So each 360 video can end up being converted into multiple flat videos with different angles.

Lenovo Vital Moto Mod

Set to be launched by April, this new Moto Mod can read your vitals from your fingertip. With a 90-second read of our finger, which goes into a loop behind the mod, the device can read five vital signs of the user including blood pressure, heart rate, respiratory rate, Pulse Ox and temperature. When the model starts selling in a few months, it will have hardware that is able to read blood glucose levels too with help from a partner. The final design is also expected to be refined by then.

Lenovo Miix 630

This Microsoft Surface lookalike is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile PC platform and packs a punch when it comes to performance. With a 12.3-inch IPS display, Miix 630 is lightweight and versatile in design, but still good when it comes to productivity. The Miix 630 offers up to 20 hours of battery life and has an e-SIM option too. This $799 Windows 10 tablet ships with the Lenovo digital pen and keyboard folio.

Dell XPS 13

The 2018 edition of the Dell XPS 13 is both stunning in design and durable in performance. It is among the lightest laptops money can buy and that is not even its USP. Priced at $999 and higher, the XPS 13 is now available in 8th Generation Intel Core i5 and i7 options with 4GB to 8GB RAM and upwards of 128GB SSD storage. The killer version is clearly the top end model with 4K Ultra HD display. The new Dell Cinema features make this a great consumption device.

Ockel Sirius A

This looks like a small tablet, which has no business being this thick. But the Ockel Sirius A is a full-fledged Windows 10 Home PC powered by the quad-core Intel Atom Processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC flash memory. Priced at $699, this model has a 6-inch touchscreen and battery as well as a host of connectivity options. There is a top-end version for $799 with double the storage and RAM. And if you don’t need the screen, go for the Ockel Sirius B Black Cherry and connect it to a monitor you already have. That costs just $299.

Disclaimer: The author is attending CES 2018 in Las Vegas at the invite of Intel

