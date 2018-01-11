CES 2018: Flipkart announces ACs, smart TVs under MarQ label

Flipkart used the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to announce an exclusive line of air conditioners and smart televisions under its MarQ label. (Source: Bloomberg) Flipkart used the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to announce an exclusive line of air conditioners and smart televisions under its MarQ label. (Source: Bloomberg)

Ramping up its game in the private labels space, e-commerce major Flipkart used the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to announce an exclusive line of air conditioners and smart televisions under its MarQ label. Adarsh Menon, Head of Private Labels & Electronics, Flipkart told indianexpress.com that both the product categories were designed keeping the Indian consumer in mind and based on the insights Flipkart has as a platform.

“Three things that matter in large appliance is the price, tech and after sales. Consumers want a certain tech and associate that spec with a given price. But most of them are not happy about this equation and postpone their purchases or wait for an event to trigger the purchase,” he said, adding that the plan was to disrupt this by offering same spec at a lower price or higher spec at the same price. He said the products under the MarQ label will offer a price that is 15-20 per cent cheaper.

The ‘InnoCool’ range of ACs will be available in four variants starting from 1 tonne April onwards, while the 32-inch HDR Smart TV will go on sale in May. Flipkart had earlier launched washing machines and microwaves under the label. Menon said the idea was to strip out features that the consumers don’t really value.

“We have this data at the minutest level and tonnes of it,” he said, adding that Flipkart has curated the best features from the top selling products in their new products. “Our goal is to build a portfolio of every large appliance a customer needs to live better lives, and ACs and TVs further that cause,” he added.

The Innocool ACs come with features like anti-dust filter and anti-fungal filters while using an ozone friendly green gas. The ACs will offer Inverter Technology with power efficient copper compressors. The ACs will be manufactured in India by LEEL Electronics (India), formerly known as Lloyd Electric & Engineering Ltd. Flipkart is India’s largest e-commerce marketplace with a registered customer base of over 150 million.

