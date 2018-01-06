CES 2018: Dynafocals, smart glasses that change focus in real-time to be showcased

The highlight of Dynafocals is it changes the focus for the user in real-time based on what they’re viewing. The highlight of Dynafocals is it changes the focus for the user in real-time based on what they’re viewing.

PHTL, which has been named as a CES 2018 Innovation Award Honoree for its smart reading glasses ‘Dynafocals’, will showcase the product at the event. “We are very excited to have received this prestigious award in the wearable section, and looking forward to showcasing our product at CES 2018,” said Shariq Hamid, CEO of PHTL in a press statement.

The highlight of Dynafocals is it changes the focus for the user in real-time based on what they’re viewing. Unlike standard progressive glasses, people wearing Dynafocals won’t have to shift their glasses or heads to see distant objects, computer screens or near-print. Dynafocals takes advantage of distance sensing chip and a standard progressive lens to automatically adjust the lens position to bring the users view into focus.

Dynafocals is aimed at people with Presbyopia, which is a gradual, age-related loss of the eyes’ ability to focus on nearby objects. The dynamic smart reading glasses overcome limitation of bi-focal or Progressive lens to offer a solution for all focus vision needs. The glasses are sleek, and users won’t need to swap glasses to focus on objects.

The enhanced progressive lenses in Dynafocals provides three focus areas for near, mid and far distance. The company is sadi to have chosen the lightest cellulose acetate propionate plastic for the smart glasses. The pneumatic design of Dynafocals avoids any moving parts in the front of the glasses. It packs a 100mAh battery, which is claimed to offer about five to seven days of regular usage. Dynafocals is water resistant and can be worn in the rain.

