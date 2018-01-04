CES 2018: Dell XPS 13 with Intel 8th-gen CPU, 20-hour battery life launched

A refreshed version of Dell XPS 13 has been launched ahead of CES 2018. A refreshed version of Dell XPS 13 has been launched ahead of CES 2018.

Dell has launched a refreshed version of its XPS 13 laptop ahead of the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which kicks off in Las Vegas later this week. It’s thinner and lighter than the company’s existing XPS 13, and comes in a Rose Gold colour edition. The all-new Dell XPS 13 starts at $999 (or approx Rs 63,369), and is already available for purchase in the US.

The high-end laptop offers the same processor as the original one, which is Intel’s 8th-generation Core i quad-core, offering the Core i5-8250 U running up to 3.4GHz and the Core i7-8550U clocked at 4GHz. RAM is offered in three capacities; 4GB, 8GB and 16GB.

Storage starts at 128GB of SATA SSD, while the top variant packs with 1TB PCLe SSD. The base variant of the XPS 13 features an Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Battery life is expected to last 20 hours on a single charge, if a user picks up with the laptop with the Full HD touch display. Dell is also selling the 4K model, which has an UltraSharp Ultra HD InfinityEdge touch display.

The new XPS 13 is sporting two Thunderbolt 3 ports, one USB Type-C 3.1 port, a microSD card slot, Bluetooth 4.1, and an optional Windows Hello-compliant fingerprint scanner. The company offers the XPS 13 in either Windows 10 (Home or Pro) or Ubuntu Linux 16.4 LTS. Dell is selling the laptop in two finishes – rose gold with Alpine white finish or silver with black interior. The new XPS 13 is claimed to be the smallest 13-inch laptop in the market.

