CES 2018: Dell unveils XPS 15 2-in-1 with 8th Gen Intel Core processor, Radeon RX Vega M

Dell has unveiled its new XPS 15 2-in-1 laptop at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 is said to be the most powerful and smallest notebook of its kind. It is powered by the latest 8th Gen Intel Core processor with the newly launched Radeon RX Vega M graphics from AMD on the same chip.

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 laptop features maglev keyboard along with Active Pen, which can be clipped on to the laptop via built-in magnets. It gets an InfinityEdge 4K Ultra HD display packed in a 16mm form-factor. There’s a Corning Gorilla Glass 4 coating for extra protection. The laptop comes in machined aluminum, carbon fiber finishes. Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 will be available in the US in April starting at $1,299.99 (Rs 82,867 approx).

Dell also announced its compact Thunderbolt 3 storage device along with portable drives at the CES 2018. The company, in a press statement said the Thunderbolt 3 storage drive is one of the fastest portable drives available. Dell’s new portable SSD portable derives are available in two variants – Thunderbolt SSD 1000 (1TB) and SSD 500 (500GB). Dell portable Thunderbolt 3 SSD in 500GB is priced at $439 (Rs 28,000 approx), while 1TB comes at $799 (Rs 50,932 approx). The devices will be available globally starting February 28.

“At Dell, innovation never sleeps. We’re passionate about creating technology that expands the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Sam Burd, president, Client Solutions Group, Dell in a press statement. “With Dell, the incredible product design you see on the outside makes for gorgeous machines, but one of our most striking advantages comes from the innovation within. Beauty and brawn lurk beneath those beautiful exteriors, revolutionizing and redefining personal computing, and giving people experiences they want – and some they’ve never dreamed possible,” Burd added.

