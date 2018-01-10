CES 2018: Belkin shows off new wireless charging pads, power bank and more

The list of new Belkin products includes wireless charging options, fast-charging wall chargers and power banks with type-C USB ports. The list of new Belkin products includes wireless charging options, fast-charging wall chargers and power banks with type-C USB ports.

Belkin has announced its 2018 portfolio of charger accessories at CES 2018 in Las Vegas. The list of new Belkin products includes new wireless charging options, wall chargers with fast charging support and power banks with type-C USB ports. Among the wireless charging options being introduced are the Boost Up Bold Wireless Charging Pad, Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand, Boost Up Wireless Charging Car Mount, Boost Up Dual Wireless Charging Pad and the Boost Up Wireless Charging System.

The Bold Wireless Charging Pad provides wireless charging to Apple and Samsung devices as well as Qi-enabled devices. This charging pad can power devices through cases upto 3mm thickness, and reduces electromagnetic noise and has upto 10W output charge. The device comes along with a power adapter and is available in various colour options. It will be made available in spring/summer period of 2018.

As an alternative to the charging pad, there will also be the Wireless Charging Stand that provides wireless charging in both portrait and landscape modes. It has 10W output charge to provide faster wireless charging for all Qi-enabled devices. This will also be made available in spring/summer 2018. For inside the car, Belkin will have a new Wireless Charging Car Mount, which provides the same functions as the charging stand and 10W output charge. Additionally, it will let users adjust the mount onto the dashboard or the windows, while maintaining device functionality. Available with a USB cable for extra charging capability, the charging device will be made available during summer 2018.

The other wireless charging devices from Belkin are the Dual Wireless Charging Pad and the Wireless Charging System. While the Dual wireless charging pad enables the need for multi-accessory charging, the Wireless Charging System is a commercial grade system for seamless wireless charging in public places.

Power Bank

Belkin’s new power bank is the Pocket Power USB-C 10K, which comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and a non-scratch enclosure. It is scheduled for launch in the summer of 2018.

Wall Chargers/Power Delivery

Belkin has introduced the Home Charger27W and the Dual Port Home Charger 27W + USB-C to USB-A cable. The Home Charger will enable safe charging through which users can power up their Ultrabooks, MacBooks and tablets. On the Dual Port Home Charger, customers can use 27W power delivery from the USB type-C port, with 12W power output from the USB type-A port. This device will be made available in summer 2018 as well.

