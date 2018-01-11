CES 2018: Asus ZenBook 13 and X507 laptops announced

Asus has unveiled a brand new ZenBook 13, as well as a refreshed version of X507 laptop. Asus has unveiled a brand new ZenBook 13, as well as a refreshed version of X507 laptop.

Asus has announced a slew of new computing devices at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, including the flagship ZenBook 13 ultrabook, X507 laptop and Vivo all-in-one V272 and V222 desktops.

The ZenBook 13 is an ultrabook with an all-metal body that weights in 985 grams. And this Windows 10 notebook doesn’t compromise on power, as it features an Intel’s 8th gen Core i7 processor, up to 15 hours of battery life, a maximum of 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage. Also, it comes with Harmon Kardon audio system. The new ZenFone 13 is said to come to the market sometime in the first half of the year. The company is yet to confirm the price of the notebook.

Other than the ZenBook 13, Asus also announced the X507 laptop, which is designed to be handle everyday computing tasks. The 15.6-inch notebook, weighing in at 1.68kg, packs an Intel Core i7 processor (Kaby Lake), up to 8GB RAM, and either 1TB of hard drive or 256GB SSD. The Laptop X507 is expected to be released in the first half of this year, with pricing said to be announced near the launch.

Finally, Asus has come with a pair of two all-in-one desktop computers in the form of the Vivo AiO V272 and V222. The former one features a 27-inch display, up to eight generation Intel i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics. The latter one has a smaller 22-inch display. No other details are provided as yet, but the company did say that it will be available in multiple configurations.

