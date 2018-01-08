CES 2018: Acer Swift 7, Nitro 5, Spin 3, and Chromebook 11 announced

Acer Swift 7, Nitro 5, Spin 3, and Chromebook 11 have been announced at the CES 2018 tech trade show. Acer Swift 7, Nitro 5, Spin 3, and Chromebook 11 have been announced at the CES 2018 tech trade show.

Acer has announced a slew of new products, including the Swift 7 ultrabook, Nitro 5 gaming laptop, Spin 3 convertible notebook, and the Chromebook 11. The new laptops from Acer have been targeted at the different segments of the market. All these notebooks will be showcased for the first time at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

Acer Swift 7

The revamped Swift 7 is perhaps the star attraction of the show, which the company claims to be world’s thinnest laptop. At just 8.98mm thin, it packs the seventh-generation Intel Core i7 processor coupled with a 14-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080p. Additionally, the laptop also comes with built-in 4G LTE connectivity, so that users can access to high-speed internet on the go. There’s also 10 hours of battery; the laptop also comes with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD drive. The Windows 10-powered Swift 7 will be made available in the market from March at a price of $1,699 (or approx Rs 107,606).

Acer Nitro 5

Primarily designed for gamers, the Nitro 5 has got a major upgrade, featuring the AMD Radeon RX560 graphics and AMD Ryzen mobile processors. The 15.6-inch laptop comes with up to 32GB DDR 4 RAM and up to 512GB of SSD drive. While the design of the Nitro 5 is identical to its predecessor, the new model does come with the textured top and a keyboard area. The Nitro 5 will be available in the market for $799 ( or approx Rs 50,628).

Acer Spin 3

The refreshed version of Acer Spin 3 is designed for all-day productivity and entertainment. The laptop carries a 14-inch Full HD display, Intel’s 8th-generation Core processor, up to 12 hours of battery life, and two front-facing speakers. Its 360-degree hinge allows users to use the Spin 3 as a laptop or a tablet device. Acer hasn’t revealed the full specifications of the Spin 3. The convertible laptop goes on sale in February with starting prices of $599 (or approx Rs 37,995).

Acer Chromebook 11

The entry-level Chromebook 11 offers an 11.6-inch non-touch display. It is claimed to offers 10 hours of battery backup and even houses two USB 3.1 Type C ports. The budget Chromebook comes with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, either 16GB or 32GB of storage, and microSD card support. Plus, it also comes with full support for existing Chrome OS applications, alongside the full suit of Google Play Store Android apps. To be available in April, Acer Chromebook 11 costs $250 (or approx Rs 15,775).

